McDermott Bolsters Real Estate and Private Equity Practices with Addition of Leading Real Estate Partner in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery welcomes David Herman to its Transactions Practice Group as a partner. David is a highly regarded real estate lawyer focusing on all aspects of commercial real estate transactions across the full spectrum of asset classes, primarily for private equity firms and other asset managers.

"The commercial real estate market continues to shift following the pandemic, particularly in New York, which presents tremendous opportunities for our clients," said David. "McDermott's platform emphasizes cross-practice collaboration and will further help our clients achieve the most optimal executions, restructurings and investment outcomes."

With over two decades of experience counseling clients, including some of the nation's premier real estate firms, David has advised in complex transactions totaling more than $100 billion. His representations include:

Advising public and private REITs on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and spin-offs, including Lehman Brothers in connection with the bankruptcy and subsequent restructuring of its real estate portfolio.

Counseling industry clients on general corporate matters, mortgage-backed securitizations, commercial lending transactions, company and asset portfolio acquisitions and dispositions, private equity transactions and other real estate-related transactions.

Advising lenders, borrowers and special servicers on loan restructurings, workouts and take-backs.

"As a top five law firm in private equity, both globally and in the US*, we're pleased to further strengthen our robust real estate private equity practice with David's expertise in the industry," said Dr. Jens Ortmanns, global head of the Firm's Real Estate and Real Estate Finance Group.

Joining David's team are Partner Sam Limmer (Washington, DC) and Counsel Cynthia (Cindy) Resnick (Miami.)

Sam represents real estate-focused entities, including developers, operators, private equity firms, REITs, financial institutions and special servicers. He has advised clients on a broad range of transactions across the United States involving multifamily, office, film studio, retail, hospitality and gaming, life sciences, residential, industrial, and condominium properties and portfolios. Cindy represents major institutions, developers, private equity funds, servicers and other real estate owners and investors in a broad range of real estate-related transactions. Sam and Cindy join from Paul Hastings.

"We see momentum on the horizon for real estate and private equity clients, and with David's extensive experience in handling complex transactions and restructurings in dynamic market environments, we are in an even better position to grow our practice," said Harris Siskind, global head of the Firm's Transactions Practice Group. "We are thrilled David and his team have chosen McDermott and extend a very warm welcome."

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,400 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

McDermott's global real estate team counsels clients on the acquisition, development, financing, disposition and restructuring of all real estate asset classes. Our Transactions Practice Group represents business interests around the world, from global corporations and industry-leading companies to privately funded and entrepreneurial-driven enterprises, as well as the financial institutions that support them. The Firm consistently ranks in the leading league tables, including Mergermarket, Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg and PitchBook.

