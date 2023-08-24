McDermott Eyes Growth Opportunities in Latin America with Addition of Transactions Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery welcomes Howard Kleinman as a partner in the Transactions Practice Group. Howard brings extensive international experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and financial transactions, with a strong emphasis on businesses and investors in Latin America.

"Howard's deep expertise across Latin America gives him a truly unique perspective that clients need for complex multinational strategies," said Harris Siskind, global head of the Firm's Transactions Practice Group. "He has a fantastic ability to work seamlessly across borders, which very much plays into McDermott's strengths. We're delighted to welcome him to the team."

He advises a range of public- and privately-held companies and financial institutions throughout Latin America. Key representations include:

Supporting companies in establishing and growing their global footprints. Clients have included Grupo México, Grupo Sordo Madaleno , Grupo Boticário, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. and SKY Airline, among others.

, Grupo Boticário, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. and SKY Airline, among others. Leading complex cross-border transactions, including a $2.1 billion acquisition of a US freight transportation business by a Mexico -based enterprise.

acquisition of a US freight transportation business by a -based enterprise. Negotiating high-stakes project financing, including a $1.5 billion bid for an energy sector project in Chile—the largest at the time.

"As counsel to some of Latin America's largest businesses and investors, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to leverage McDermott's international platform and further advance the Firm's global strategy," said Howard.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,400 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

McDermott's Transactions Practice Group represents business interests around the world, from global corporations and industry-leading companies to privately funded and entrepreneurial-driven enterprises, as well as the financial institutions that support them. The Firm consistently ranks in the leading league tables, including Mergermarket, Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg and PitchBook.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery