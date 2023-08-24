McDermott Eyes Growth Opportunities in Latin America with Addition of Transactions Partner

News provided by

McDermott Will & Emery

24 Aug, 2023, 10:23 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery welcomes Howard Kleinman as a partner in the Transactions Practice Group. Howard brings extensive international experience in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and financial transactions, with a strong emphasis on businesses and investors in Latin America.

"Howard's deep expertise across Latin America gives him a truly unique perspective that clients need for complex multinational strategies," said Harris Siskind, global head of the Firm's Transactions Practice Group. "He has a fantastic ability to work seamlessly across borders, which very much plays into McDermott's strengths. We're delighted to welcome him to the team."

He advises a range of public- and privately-held companies and financial institutions throughout Latin America. Key representations include:

  • Supporting companies in establishing and growing their global footprints. Clients have included Grupo México, Grupo Sordo Madaleno, Grupo Boticário, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. and SKY Airline, among others.
  • Leading complex cross-border transactions, including a $2.1 billion acquisition of a US freight transportation business by a Mexico-based enterprise.
  • Negotiating high-stakes project financing, including a $1.5 billion bid for an energy sector project in Chile—the largest at the time.

"As counsel to some of Latin America's largest businesses and investors, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to leverage McDermott's international platform and further advance the Firm's global strategy," said Howard.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,400 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

McDermott's Transactions Practice Group represents business interests around the world, from global corporations and industry-leading companies to privately funded and entrepreneurial-driven enterprises, as well as the financial institutions that support them. The Firm consistently ranks in the leading league tables, including Mergermarket, Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg and PitchBook.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Also from this source

McDermott Bolsters Real Estate and Private Equity Practices with Addition of Leading Real Estate Partner in New York

McDermott Boosts Healthcare Managed Care Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.