Leading Private Equity Firm Adds Senior Advisors

"Edith is an exceptional executive and brings more than 20 years of experience from Goldman Sachs with particular competence in human capital development. Her wealth of experience and excellent judgement will help Grain extend the winning culture we are building," said David Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain Management. "We look forward to expanding our team with the benefits of her knowledge and expertise."

At Goldman Sachs, Ms. Cooper served as the Global Head of Human Capital Management and oversaw the recruitment, development and well-being of Goldman Sachs' 35,000 employees. Prior to Goldman, Ms. Cooper spent a combined 10 years at Morgan Stanley and Bankers Trust.

With respect to the addition of Mr. Colbert, Mr. Grain commented, "as Grain continues to grow as an innovative leader in the broadband investment ecosystem, we are honored to have Virgis contribute to the continuous advancement of our analytical processes and strategic approach to investing. Virgis brings invaluable expertise in technology, logistics, business strategy and international operations."

Mr. Colbert served as Executive Vice President for the Miller Brewing Company and was a former executive of Chrysler. He currently serves on the board of the NASDAQ Exchange, STAG Industrial, New Senior Investment Group, the Hutchins Center for African and African American Studies at Harvard University, and the National Center for Human and Civil Rights.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in the communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with the objective of bringing a differentiated approach to the industry characterized by expansive sector knowledge, rigorous analytics, and dedicated, in-house operating and financial professionals. Grain is directed by a team of highly experienced investment professionals with deep industry knowledge and a specialized skillset, marked by extensive operating history, deep quantitative and analytical proficiency, and regulatory expertise. For more information visit http://www.graingp.com/.

