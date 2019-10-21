Leading Private Equity Partner Scott Abramowitz Joins Ropes & Gray in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced that Scott A. Abramowitz has joined the firm as a partner in its 350-lawyer New York office. Mr. Abramowitz expands Ropes & Gray's preeminent private equity practice, which represents clients in both multibillion-dollar and middle-market deals around the globe.

A distinguished and entrepreneurial attorney, Mr. Abramowitz has practiced in New York for more than a decade, guiding multi-asset investment firms in deals that create value and lasting impact for their investors and businesses. His practice complements the work of Ropes & Gray's leading private equity attorneys. Mr. Abramowitz advises clients and their portfolio companies on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, growth equity financings and joint ventures. He has guided private equity investments across industries, including in financial services, insurance, asset management, business services, health care, technology and education. Mr. Abramowitz recently advised private equity sponsors on acquisitions in the managed care, IT staffing and investment advisory sectors.

"Scott is a savvy private equity lawyer with a strong client focus. He has a history of building deep client relationships because of the value he delivers, and his ability to navigate challenging and complex transactions," said David Blittner, the New York-based co-chair of Ropes & Gray's private equity practice group.

"The addition of Scott to our deep global bench of private equity partners continues to strengthen our market-leading practice, which has grown steadily over the last decade," said managing partner-elect David Djaha. "Having Scott in New York brings additional critical experience and top of the market industry knowledge to our global client base."

"Ropes & Gray is the top firm for private equity investors who are seeking creative, strategic and thoughtful guidance," said Mr. Abramowitz. "My decision to move to Ropes & Gray is a result of the firm's outstanding reputation, and this move is also a great growth opportunity for me to work with the industry's best transaction lawyers."

Numerous legal publications have recognized Mr. Abramowitz for his skill advising on complex transactions. His achievements include being named a Legal 500 US – Next Generation Lawyer, and a New York Super Lawyers Rising Star. He has also received the M&A Advisor's Emerging Leaders Award.

Ropes & Gray has been at the forefront of private equity law and remains active in both multi-billion-dollar and middle-market deals. In January, Law360 named Ropes & Gray "Private Equity Group of the Year" for the fifth time in recent years, and U.S. News & World Report-Best Lawyers named Ropes & Gray "Law Firm of the Year" for leveraged buyouts and private equity law in 2015, 2016 and 2019. Over three years, the firm has been ranked in the top three on The American Lawyer's prestigious "A-list" and number two on the Financial Times "Innovative Lawyers" ranking for legal expertise.

With more than 350 lawyers in New York, Ropes & Gray is one of the 20 largest law firms in the city and continues to expand its presence. In 2019, the firm added finance partners Leonard Klingbaum and Andrea Hwang in October, business restructuring partner Cristine Pirro Schwarzman in September, IP transactions partner Violetta Kokolus in May, and private equity partner Carolyn Vardi in January. In 2018, the firm added business restructuring partner Matthew Roose, capital markets partner Paul Tropp and life sciences IP litigation partners Filko Prugo and Charlotte Jacobsen.

