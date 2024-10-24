LEADING PROPERTY & CASUALTY EXECUTIVE TIM DESETT JOINS HUB INTERNATIONAL AS NORTH AMERICAN COMMERCIAL LINES PRESIDENT

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that Tim DeSett has joined as North American Commercial Lines President. In this new leadership role, DeSett will be responsible for developing HUB's Commercial Lines strategy, driving organic growth and delivering seamlessly HUB's solutions and resources to clients. DeSett will report to Chris Treanor, HUB President of Programs & Specialties.

"The addition of Tim marks another significant milestone in our journey to a highly specialized commercial lines practice that will support our brokers and build differentiated solutions," said Treanor. "Tim brings a wealth of experience and leadership to HUB, and his expertise will be instrumental in broadening our capabilities and achieving optimal outcomes for our clients."

Commercial Lines represents almost 50% of HUB's total revenue. DeSett will collaborate with HUB's executive team, business segments and resource leaders in key areas, including industry specialties, product lines, complex risk, middle market, small commercial, claims and risk services, to integrate HUB's capabilities, maximizing the value of service to clients.

With more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, DeSett comes to HUB from a leading P&C broker, where he served as Executive Vice President of P&C and oversaw the global $850 million operation covering risk management; middle market and small business segments for commercial; and personal and program businesses with 10 industry group strategies. Prior to that, DeSett was the Head of North America Field Operations and Distribution for AIG. He oversaw the operations and distribution strategies for all commercial businesses, including retail, wholesale and programs within the U.S., Canada and Bermuda.

"I am excited to join HUB and lead the Commercial Lines segment," said DeSett. "HUB has achieved rapid organic growth over the years, and I look forward to working with this talented team to continue that momentum and further enhance our offerings to clients."

