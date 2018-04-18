Leading Real Estate Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

"Michael is a recognized market leader in real estate private equity and finance, and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm," said Michèle Penzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York. "His experience advising on large and complicated M&A, private equity, and financing transactions across industries and asset classes will be of tremendous value to our clients not only in New York, but around the globe."

"Michael is extremely knowledgeable about the real estate market and leads the types of sophisticated, market-defining transactions for which clients turn to Latham," said Michelle Kelban, Global Co-Chair of Latham's Real Estate Practice. "We are excited to continue growing our practice and offering clients local resources backed by a large, interconnected global platform. Michael's practice is perfectly complementary to our current platform and vision moving forward."

Haas will serve as a Global Co-Chair of Latham's Real Estate Practice.

"Latham's capabilities and reputation across practice areas and jurisdictions allows for a level of client service that is necessary to executing today's increasingly complex real estate transactions," said Haas. "I am excited to join a premier real estate practice and look forward to leveraging Latham's platform to further service our client base."

Haas joins Latham & Watkins from Jones Day, where he co-led the firm's Real Estate Practice. He earned his BA from Syracuse University in 1991 and his JD from Cleveland State University in 1994.

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

