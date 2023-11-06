Leading recreational cannabis company Stash Dispensaries Invites you to Stashgiving!

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading recreational cannabis company Stash Dispensaries is excited to announce its Stashgiving "spend-get" promotion.

From November 6 to November 30, valued customers can shop from the Secret Stash menu in any Stash Dispensaries location, make a qualifying purchase, and unlock Secret Stash menu items for $0.01 each.

Stashgiving Flyer - Nov 6th through Nov 14th.
  • Spend $75+ Before Tax: Choose one product from our secret stash menu for just $0.01
  • Spend $100+ Before Tax: Two products from our secret stash menu, each at $0.01
  • Spend $125+ Before Tax: Select three products from our secret stash menu, each priced at $0.01

"Stashgiving is our way of showing how thankful we are for the community's support since our opening earlier this year," said Matt Longo, Stash Dispensaries CEO. "The spend-get promotion is the best way we could think of to say thank you."

For more information, visit www.stashdispensaries.com.

About Us
Stash Dispensaries provides top-quality cannabis products combined with exceptional customer experience. Committed to innovation, education, and community engagement, Stash offers a diverse range of products and personalized service through its stores at Orland Hills and Peru, IL.

Stash Dispensaries - Elevating Your Cannabis Experience

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries

