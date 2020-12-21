Leading Technology Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Global Leader in Public Cloud Solutions and Services

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized the company as a leader in public-cloud solutions and services in its quadrant reports on the U.S., UK and Brazil.

The ISG Provider Lens™ "Public Cloud – Solutions and Services 2020" report, published in the fourth quarter, summarizes the relative capabilities of public-cloud services providers. Positioning of providers is based on quantitative data and comprises survey data collected directly from providers, ISG internal data and/or data obtained through secondary research.

ISG singles out the Unisys cloud managed-service offering for secure digital transformation and cloud operations as a key strength in service delivery in each quadrant report, stating: "CloudForte® is at the core of its cloud services offering, providing a comprehensive delivery model that leverages automation, AI and best practices."

In the U.S., ISG ranks Unisys as a "Leader" in: Managed Public Cloud Services for Mid-market and in Consulting and Transformational Services for Mid-market. The following are among the Unisys strengths the report cites:

Agile cloud delivery, underpinning the delivery of cloud transformation and operational services, including automation, templates and AI capabilities that provide secure and predictable results.

Superior security offerings embedded in the CloudForte ® platform.

platform. Attracting and retaining the best people, establishing cloud consulting practices in every region and having more than 1,000 professionals certified in Microsoft Azure, AWS, ServiceNow and Google cloud technologies.

ISG also named Unisys a Product Challenger in Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts and in Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts in the U.S.

In the UK, ISG ranked Unisys as a leader in Managed Public Cloud Services for Mid-Market. It also named Unisys s a Product Challenger in U.K. for Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformational Services for Mid-Market and Large Accounts. In France and Germany, ISG ranked Unisys as a Product Challenger in Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts and in France as a Product Challenger in Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts.

The Brazil report named Unisys as a leader in Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts. Unisys also received the one Rising Star ranking in the report for Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts.

"We are honored to be recognized by one of the leading global technology research and advisory firms for our cloud solutions and our Leader position confirms how our reputation and experience in cloud have grown dramatically over the past three years," said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer, Unisys. "Our commitment to delivering end-to-end hybrid-cloud solutions to our clients – especially during these unprecedented times – helps our clients transform their business processes so they can provide their customers with the best experiences."

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

