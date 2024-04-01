Leading the Charge: Batteries Plus Champions Responsible Franchising Through Investment in Franchisee Long-Term Success and Growth

Legacy Battery Retailer's Efforts Shine Spotlight on Employee Turned Successful Multi-Unit Franchisee, Alan Goldsmith

HARTLAND, Wis., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Responsible franchising, a movement that, according to Franchising.com, is built on several key pillars: a clear brand vision, a strong company culture, the selection of the right franchisees, and the avoidance of harmful practices, is undoubtedly reshaping the landscape for franchisors and franchisees alike. Simply put, responsible franchising is the future of the franchise business model. At the heart of this movement is Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, a brand that is setting a standard for what it means to be a great choice for franchisees.

While the term responsible franchising has been thrust into the spotlight recently, since its founding over 35 years ago, Batteries Plus has been fostering incredible talent, providing ongoing support, and emphasizing a culture of collaboration that has led to remarkable success. One example that exemplifies this fact is the inspirational story of franchisee Alan Goldsmith and his transformation from an employee to a thriving franchisee in Anderson, South Carolina. Alan's journey began at a Batteries Plus store, where he initially worked under a franchisee. His dedication, skill, and passion for the business did not go unnoticed, and he seized the opportunity to transition from an employee to the owner of the very business he helped build. This shift wasn't just a career move, but a life-changing event showcasing the empowering culture Batteries Plus nurtures.

"Our responsible franchising model at Batteries Plus includes taking care of every franchisee from the beginning of their business journey to their entire lifetime with us. We didn't just offer Alan a franchise opportunity, we provided a comprehensive support system," said Joe Malmuth, Chief Development Officer at Batteries Plus. "This included detailed training, ongoing coaching, and access to a network of experienced franchisees. Alan's journey from an employee to an owner is a shining example of how Batteries Plus commits to every individual within the organization, ensuring they have the tools and resources to succeed."

Responsible franchising also means continuous improvement from the franchisor, and Batteries Plus is committed to enhancing its business model through new products, better vendor partnerships, and technological advancements. This ongoing effort to improve profitability and support franchisee growth allowed Goldsmith to expand his business, opening new locations and continuing his success story. Today, he is developing a new Batteries Plus location in North Carolina. This step reflects not only his personal growth but also the strength of the Batteries Plus franchise model. This expansion is a testament to the mutually beneficial relationship between the franchisor and its franchisees, emphasizing the company's role in fostering successful entrepreneurs.

"As a franchise owner, responsible franchising to me isn't just about signing a contract; it's about investing in a vision, a brand that embodies dedication to its owners, customers and suppliers," said Alan Goldsmith. "As franchisees, we're entrusted not just with a name, but with a legacy built on quality, integrity, and unwavering commitment. It's our duty to uphold these values, nurturing our business with care and passion, ensuring that every customer experience reflects the essence of excellence we proudly represent."

With over 800 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services including powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

