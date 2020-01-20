Leading the new trend of dietary supplements, GNC inspires Chinese consumers to achieve a healthier life

While experiencing multiple challenges, the dietary supplement business has also witnessed the rapid demand increase in China. Therefore, the move made by GNC, the leading U.S. supplements supplier, to launch certified "blue hat" products has instantly become a heated topic among the industry.

Dietary supplement industry urges "quality upgrade" as 96 percent of consumers desire a healthier life

Based on stats published by WHO, consumers start to pay more attention to health and begin to purchase dietary supplements when the per capita disposable income reaches US$ 1,500. When the figure reaches US$ 3,000, heath becomes a stronger focus and the increasing demand for health will bring a booming business. China's dietary supplements industry has developed rapidly in recent years and by 2019 became the second largest market in the world as well as the largest market in Asia. The Chinese market is full of business potential, as people's awareness and demand for health continues to grow.

Moreover, Chinese consumers prefer dietary supplement products with long-term validation and strict quality control. The demands in the new era have set a higher standard for products.

Traditionally, the dietary supplements mostly target the elderly generation and children. However, with the rise of the new middle class, younger generations are starting to show increasing demand for their own health. According to 2019 Health Report of Employees, only 20% of white-collar workers believe that they were in good health. The mindset of the younger generation has shifted from treatment-driven to prevention-driven, demonstrated by closer attention to their own health and more proactive personal health management. Only through fulfilling the consumer needs, can an enterprise win more recognition and preference.

GNC customized products geared toward white-collar workers and the elderly

What are the top concerns of white-collar workers? Too much stress is for sure on the list. Alopecia and insomnia caused by over-stressed working have become increasingly common to white-collar workers. The four new products launched by GNC are selected from high-quality raw materials and formulas. With the concept of "keep the key moments", GNC offers customized dietary supplements for various occasions to help white-collar workers to obtain better mental and physical health.

At the same time, the four new GNC products with higher standards in quality, purity and activity meet the needs of the elderly to enjoy a healthy life: improving sleep quality, assisting with weight loss, protecting bones and joints, and enhancing immunity.

Focus on sub-health issues, and respond to the call of the Healthy China

At the new product launch conference, Samuel Huang, CEO of GNC China, pointed out that GNC always aims at providing high-quality, safe and reliable dietary supplements to consumers worldwide. Its partnership with Renmintongtai will enable Chinese consumers to obtain more high-quality health foods and efficient services through the pharmacy chain. Shiwu Ai, Vice General Manager of Renmintongtai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Renmintongtai Pharmacy Chain, also shared that with post-90s gradually becoming the main consumers, pharmacies should be adapted to cater to the younger generations. With relentless efforts of both sides, a retail network of health products will be established in the Chinese market.

GNC's partnership with Remintongtai indicates its ambition in China market while also enabling Chinese consumer a more convenient way to obtain high-quality dietary supplements, especially for those who are concerned with sub-health conditions. It demonstrates GNC's brand belief of passionately creating a world of health, wellness and performance solution inspiring everyone, everywhere, everyday to live well, and it can also be seen as a positive response to the Chinese government's call, which suggests that the residents' health should be supported by healthy and civilized lifestyle and prevention actions.

SOURCE GNC