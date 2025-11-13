Leading the Way: Celebrating San Diego Health Leaders

Blue Shield Promise honors individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions and providing high-quality, compassionate care in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan will recognize more than 30 individuals and organizations for their outstanding work in meeting the full range of health needs of residents in San Diego County at the nonprofit health plan's third annual Leading the Way Awards Dinner at The Prado in Balboa Park on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.

The honorees are a wide-ranging group of individuals and organizations who are helping improve health access, increase health equity and ensure San Diegans receive high-quality care.

"Our Leading the Way Award winners are champions of care and innovation," said Kristen Cerf, president and CEO of Blue Shield Promise. "Their dedication ensures Medi-Cal members and San Diego County residents receive the high-quality services that help them live active, healthy lives. They truly make a difference in our community."

This year, the Leading the Way Awards will be given in categories including Distinguished Service, Wellness & Empowerment, Youth Engagement & Resiliency, Equitable Health Access and Quality Health Care.

The Visionary Awards - the plan's highest honors - will go to SBCS (formerly South Bay Community Services) of Chula Vista and Fernando Sañudo, chief executive officer of Vista Community Clinic. Both have exemplified extraordinary commitment to the needs of San Diego County residents for more than a half century.

"SBCS is deeply honored to receive this award from Blue Shield Promise. It's a powerful affirmation of our unwavering commitment to meet the urgent needs of our community with heart, speed and purpose," said Kathryn Lembo, chief executive officer of SBCS. "Every step we take is guided by compassion and accountability — not just to our funders, but to every individual and family we serve. We believe in creating lasting change, and we're proud to help our communities grow stronger, more resilient and more hopeful every day."

"The success of Vista Community Clinic has never been about one person — it's been about the collective strength of a team united by a deep commitment to access, equity and community," Sañudo said. "Together, we've built more than an organization. We've cultivated a culture rooted in compassion, excellence and opportunity. None of this happens in isolation — it takes vision, unwavering persistence and powerful partnerships. Community health centers are not just clinics; they are engines of hope, resilience and equity that work every day to transform lives and uplift entire communities. Thank you, Blue Shield Promise for this incredible honor."

"Our mission is critical, and we cannot achieve it alone," Cerf said. "Partnering with dedicated local leaders like Fernando Sañudo and organizations such as SBCS—alongside many others committed to improving healthcare in San Diego—is a true privilege. This award is just a small token of the recognition they all deserve."

Blue Shield Promise Health Plan Leading the Way 2025 Honorees

Leading the Way Visionary Award

SBCS – Strengthening Communities

Fernando Sañudo, CEO, Vista Community Clinic

Leading the Way for Distinguished Service - Individual Award

Blanca Fresno, MD

Chris Gordon, MD, MBA

Mumtaz Almansour, MD

Francisco Recalde, MD

Gina Rosenfeld, MD, FAAP

Joe Sepulveda, MD, ABPN, ABPM, FAPA, FASAM

Leading the Way for Distinguished Service – Group Award

Family Health Centers of San Diego for Outreach to Homeless Populations

La Maestra Community Health Centers for Outreach to Justice Involved Populations

San Diego American Indian Health Center for Youth Outreach and Teen Center

San Ysidro Health for Outreach to Communities Impacted by the San Diego Wildfires

TrueCare for Outreach to Communities Impacted by the San Diego Wildfires

Vista Community Clinic for Outreach to Migrant Populations

Leading the Way for Equitable Health Access

Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego

Deaf Community Services

Episcopal Community Services

San Diego Regional Center

Serving Seniors

Leading the Way for Wellness & Empowerment

Humanity Showers

Sharia's Closet

Third Avenue Charitable Organization (TACO)

Think Dignity

Voices of Our City

Leading the Way for Youth Engagement and Resiliency

Barrio Logan College Institute

Community Wraparound

North County LGBTQ Resource Center

San Diego Youth Services

Teens Rise Foundation

transcenDANCE Youth Arts Project

Youth Empowerments Finest

Leading the Way for Quality Health Care

Family Health Centers of San Diego, Highest Quality Performance (Large Size Group)

Vista Community Clinic - A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California, Highest Quality Performance (Medium Size Group) and Largest Percentage of Measures Reaching the 90 th Percentile

Percentile San Diego Family Care – A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California, Highest Quality Performance (Small Size Group) and Tied for the Largest Percentage of Measures Reaching the 75 th Percentile

Percentile Neighborhood Healthcare - A Member of Integrated Health Partners of Southern California, Tied for the Largest Percentage of Measures Reach the 75 th Percentile

Percentile La Maestra Community Health Centers, Most Improved in the Percentage of Measures at or above the 50th Percentile

