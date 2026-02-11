Urban Poling Inc. Proudly Exhibiting at the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting in Anaheim, California

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Poling Inc. - We are excited to announce our participation in the upcoming American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting Conference, taking place at the Anaheim Marriott Convention Centre from February 12 to 14, 2026.

This year is extra special for us as we will be exhibiting surrounded by our valued education partners like LSVT and Rock Steady Boxing and are looking forward to collaborating with them. Attendees are invited to visit us at booth #723 to experience our latest in rehabilitation and mobility solutions.

Reclaim your active lifestyle with ACTIVATOR® Poles. Perfect for group exercise and outdoor movement, these poles are recommended by leading physicians to improve core strength and stability. Whether you are managing a chronic condition or simply staying fit, our unique design supports every step, reducing impact on joints and boosting confidence. Join the community of users staying mobile, social, and healthy. Experience the freedom of movement and the joy of being active together! Empower recovery with ACTIVATOR® Poles. Designed by an OT and gerontologist, these evidence-based poles are a staple in clinical rehab for Parkinson's, MS, and post-surgery recovery. The patented design enhances stability and off-loading, allowing patients to regain balance and posture safely under professional guidance. Bridging the gap between therapy and independence, ACTIVATOR® Poles provide the confidence needed to move forward. Your journey to restored mobility starts here.

We are also elated to have been included in two poster presentations, in partnership with Zeno Walkway, which are using our Activator® Poles and program pertaining to Parkinson's patients. Titles include: Independent Pole Walking Program Improves Gait Characteristics in People with Parkinson Disease and Immediate Gait Characteristic Changes While Pole Walking in People with Parkinson Disease. Special thanks to the authors Tiffany Salido, Patrick Roscher, Joy Cochran, Ronald Walser, Angela Meloy, Peggy Trueblood, and Antonio Vintimilla for choosing to work with us.

At this year's conference, we will showcase our innovative Activator® poles, expertly designed by an Occupational Therapist and gerontologist. These poles are engineered to enhance mobility, stability, and quality of life for people of all ages and abilities, with particular benefits for individuals living with balance disorders, neurological conditions, arthritis, and those undergoing post-surgical rehabilitation.

Physical Therapists and Allied Health Professionals will have the opportunity to explore our advanced education platform, including a robust Learning Management System. Our evidence-based products and programs have earned recommendations from leading healthcare professionals worldwide. Attendees seeking further information are invited to connect with our team at the booth to ask about our exclusive conference specials on demo sets of poles as well as courses for conference participants. Please visit our website for more in-depth resources.

We are honoured to be partnered with the Foundation for Physical Therapy Research which reflects our strong commitment to supporting evidence-based physical therapy and advancing research to optimize health outcomes for communities nationwide. As part of our collaboration, we will be participating in their scavenger hunt and are pleased to donate poles and education to support their initiatives at the conference.

Be sure to drop by our booth to learn more about tailored options for community programs and professional pricing, available through our network of trusted distributors as well as direct purchase. Discover how our comprehensive solutions can support clinical practice and community health initiatives.

Take your first step towards better health and active aging—join us at booth #723 to learn more about our rehabilitation and mobility offerings. We look forward to meeting you in Anaheim!

About Urban Poling Inc: Urban Poling Inc. is a global leader in the promotion of rehabilitation, fitness and wellness through specialized poles and programs which promote pole walking and pre-gait exercises. Known for its' innovative Activator® Poles which were designed by an OT and gerontologist, Urban Poling Inc focuses on improving mobility, stability, and overall quality of life for all ages and stages but most especially individuals with balance disorders, neurological conditions, arthritis and those in post-surgical rehabilitation. The company's products and programs are recommended by leading healthcare professionals worldwide, and

Urban Poling Inc is dedicated to empowering people of all ages to live active, healthy lifestyles through doing what the body was designed to do - MOVE.

Our poles are available through Urban Poling.com, Amazon.com and select CVS stores. For additional locations please visit our Find A Retailer or distributor to locate a store nearest you.

