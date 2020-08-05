Leading Transactional Tax Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in the Bay Area

"We are thrilled to welcome Katharine to Latham as a partner in our premier global Transactional Tax Practice," said Jiyeon Lee-Lim, Global Chair of Latham & Watkins' Tax Department. "Katharine has worked on nearly every type of tax matter that can arise in the context of sophisticated corporate transactions. Her global perspective and deep understanding of the nuanced tax issues impacting each facet of a deal are perfectly complementary to our platform and will be of tremendous benefit to clients."

Tad Freese, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Silicon Valley, added: "Katharine is another top-notch addition in our ongoing Bay Area expansion. She has an outstanding reputation and further bolsters the strength of our deal teams doing high-profile M&A, private equity, and capital markets transactions not only in the Bay Area, but throughout the United States and internationally. Katharine is known for her creative, practical, and commercial-oriented solutions to help clients achieve their business objectives in a tax efficient manner."

"Latham is widely recognized for its integrated global platform, collegial culture, and premier Tax Department, and I am thrilled to be joining this world class firm," said Moir. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues in the Bay Area, New York, and around the world to continue providing the highest level of service to Latham's sophisticated base of clients."

Moir joins Latham from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in Palo Alto, Calif.

She received her JD, with honors, from The University of Chicago Law School and her BA, with honors, from Princeton University.



