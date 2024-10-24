Leading Unilever Food Brand Natura's® Celebrates Partnership with The Global Foodbanking Network in Honor of National Food Day

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Food Day, Natura's ®, the popular Central American tomato sauce & refried beans brand, is proud to highlight its ongoing partnership with The Global Foodbanking Network (GFN) to build food security and reduce food waste across Central America.

Natura's® partners with The Global FoodBanking Network to build food security in Central America. Post this Through their partnership with The Global FoodBanking Network, Natura’s® is working to provide fresh, nutritious food to communities in need across Central America. Together, they're supporting sustainable food recovery programs and helping build resilient local food systems that nourish families and protect the environment.

Since 2023, Natura's® collaboration with GFN has played a pivotal role in scaling food bank operations in Guatemala, Honduras, and Costa Rica, distributing over 6.9 million kilograms of food to 133,000 people. With a shared commitment to sustainability and community well-being, Natura's® support of food banks has contributed not only to hunger relief but also to reducing the environmental impact of food waste.

"Natura's® partnership with GFN is a clear example of how we can tackle both hunger and sustainability challenges by working together," said Nabomita Bagchi, Head of Global Nutrition Business Group Unilever International. "Our support has allowed food banks across Central America to continue serving their communities, even in the face of challenging circumstances."

In Guatemala, with the support of Natura's®, Desarrollo en Movimiento (DEM) was able to continue its critical work despite significant challenges. When civil unrest and road blockages threatened food supplies, Natura's® funding enabled DEM to purchase staple foods and cover additional transportation costs. As a result, DEM continued to serve 64,000 people, preventing a deeper hunger crisis in the region.

In Costa Rica, Banco de Alimentos de Costa Rica leveraged Natura's® support to expand its partnership development efforts. This included hiring a specialist to secure new funding opportunities and deepen donor engagement. The food bank saw an increase in food distribution, reaching 41,000 people in 2023, a significant growth from the previous year. This staff member's contributions led to more sustainable operations and enhanced food access for the communities served.

In Honduras, Banco de Alimentos Honduras used Natura's® funding to bolster its agricultural recovery and Kilometros de Nutricion programs. By recovering surplus produce from local farmers and distributing nutritious food packages to hard-to-reach communities, the food bank supported 28,000 people. Through the agricultural recovery initiative alone, 365,654 kilograms of fresh fruits and vegetables were rescued and provided to vulnerable families.

Vicki Clark, Vice President of Development at The Global FoodBanking Network, added, "We are deeply grateful to Natura's® continued support for food banks in Central America, which enables these community-led organizations to be more resilient and sustainable in the face of challenges. Together, we can make a meaningful impact on food waste and food insecurity."

About Natura's®

Natura's® authentic flavors stemmed from its Central American roots more than 50 years ago with the goal of bringing fresh, high-quality ingredients to every home. Through the years, Natura's® has evolved better to fit the needs of new generations of consumers while always remaining true to its purpose. In 2021, Natura's® was launched in the US market to continue serving the Central American diaspora in the US as well as global flavor enthusiasts. Today, Natura's® is a kitchen staple in millions of homes, where its tomato sauces and refried beans are considered a base ingredient for a wide range of dishes. Natura's® will be working with some of the industry's most recognizable cooking influencers, offering new and exciting ways to use the brand's many products to create delicious meals. For more information, visit www.naturasusa.com .

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023. For more information on Unilever U.S. and our brands, please visit: www.unileverusa.com .

About The Global FoodBanking Network

The Global FoodBanking Network works with partners in over 50 countries to alleviate hunger and tackle climate change at the same time. Our partner food banks work with 50,000 local agencies and are supported by over 400,000 volunteers. Last year, we provided food to more than 32 million people. We are fixing the global food system so it functions as it should: nourishing people and the planet together. More: www.foodbanking.org .

