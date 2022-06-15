Leading Web3 Platform Vatom Partners with Premiere Music Experiences Company elrow to Unlock the Future of Fan Experiences, Announces International Expansion

"We love the idea of offering personalized experiences and awards to our most special fans of our shows through leveraging innovative technology such as Vatom's," said Juan Arnau Jr., CEO and founder of elrow.

"Given elrow's status as a global powerhouse of music experiences, we felt they were the perfect partner to embrace Web3 innovations and further-scale Vatom's metaverse platform internationally," said Eric Pulier, founder and CEO of Vatom.

The strategic partnership follows its first collaboration with elrow Town Madrid last month which had over 35,000 attendees. Using Vatom's cross-chain, NFT-focused digital wallet, accessible through the festival app, fans unlocked free, collectible NFTs and participated in an augmented reality (AR) egg hunt on festival grounds to gain access to exclusive offerings. Approximately 50,000 Vatom Smart NFTs and 500 AR eggs were distributed during the festival.

"When we first introduced the elrow family to Vatom technology, the fan response far exceeded our expectations," said Vincenc Marti, Managing Director of Vatom Europe." There is clearly a huge appetite for the immersive virtual experiences that Vatom enables"

Vatom's European expansion will significantly contribute to its business growth as well as to the local economy in Barcelona and plans to continue building its presence throughout Europe.

Vatom's Web3 platform technology will be integrated into elrow's vast event slate across Europe and the USA. Festival attendees can experience its activations throughout the year including Ibiza, London, Holland, Amsterdam, Croatia, New York, and San Francisco.

To celebrate the partnership, Vatom and elrow are hosting a press event at the elrow House on June 16, 2022, at 17:30 CET. Media interested in attending contact Rosa Santos Romero, [email protected], +34 673 052230 / +34 661 497551.

More information: www.vatom.com / www.elrow.com

