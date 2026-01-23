Leading with Style and Heart: Celebrity Stylist Marcus Blassingame Joins ZERO Prostate Cancer to Champion Men's Health Through the Power of Story and Style

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer welcomes Marcus Blassingame, one of the fashion industry's most influential celebrity stylists, as the newest ambassador. Known for shaping the visual identities of stars across music, film, television, and sports, Blassingame is stepping into a new role, using his creative voice and cultural influence to encourage more men to get screened for prostate cancer and to spark life-saving conversations in communities at highest risk.

Blessingame's career spans decades of impact across luxury fashion, editorial storytelling, and celebrity image consulting. From leading high-profile campaigns to collaborating with icons such as Clive Davis, to styling for brands including Ralph Lauren, Roberto Cavalli, and Hugo Boss, his work has helped define modern men's fashion. As the founding fashion editor of Word Up, the first Hip-Hop magazine, he pioneered the fusion of Hip-Hop culture with high-fashion editorial, shaping a visual movement that still resonates today.

"Style has always been my way of helping people express who they are. But prostate cancer is a story too many men never tell until it's too late. If my voice, my platform, or my work can help even one man get screened earlier or feel less alone, then this is the most meaningful project I can be part of," said Blassingame.

Blessingame currently styles actor Ricco Ross, a standout in Tyler Perry's Netflix series Beauty in Black, and will be styling him at Frederick Anderson's Blue Jacket Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. Blessingame's ability to translate personal journeys into powerful visual narratives, combined with his commitment to elevating men's stories, will help ZERO reach audiences who have historically been excluded from the prostate cancer conversation.

For more information about Marcus Blessingame's ambassadorship and ZERO Prostate Cancer's mission to save lives and break barriers, visit ZEROCancer.org/blitz.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is on a mission to improve and save lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, awareness, education, and support. Formerly known as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition, ZERO was founded in 1996 to stand up for people impacted by prostate cancer. Today, ZERO serves as the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, advancing a future where prostate cancer detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For nearly 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy, screenings, and partnerships, successfully unlocking funding toward breakthrough discoveries, treatments, and lifesaving access to care.

As the nation's #1 provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, ZERO has supported millions of people at-risk or diagnosed, and their families. As the voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus on breaking barriers to survival—by closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care—brings critical attention to those most likely to be impacted by this disease. Learn more at ZEROcancer.org

