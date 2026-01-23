ZERO Prostate Cancer Announces 2026 Veterans Action Convening to Improve Care and Outcomes for Veterans

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO ), announces the 2026 Veterans' Action Convening, a national gathering committed to strengthening prostate cancer care, support, and outcomes for veterans. Taking place January 27-28 2026 in Arlington, VA, the convening unites veteran survivors, patient advocates, Veterans Affairs (VA) clinicians, veteran service organizations, and community leaders to drive meaningful, measurable progress for those who have served our country.

Veterans face a higher risk of prostate cancer, yet too many encounter barriers to early detection, timely treatment, and long-term support. The Veterans' Action Convening is designed to confront these challenges head-on through collaboration, shared learning, and coordinated, cross-sector action.

"Veterans have earned access to the highest standard of cancer care, yet too many face delays, gaps, or confusion when navigating prostate cancer screening and treatment," said Paul Caseley, Veterans Program Manager at ZERO Prostate Cancer. "The Veterans' Action Convening is about listening to veterans, aligning leaders across systems, and turning shared knowledge into concrete action that improves outcomes and quality of life."

Over two days, attendees will review findings from a new national survey on veterans' experiences with prostate cancer screening, treatment, and survivorship and help shape a coalition focused on advancing solutions. This coalition will play a central role in guiding ZERO's veteran-focused programming throughout 2026 and beyond.

The 2026 Convening represents a critical step toward improving outcomes and quality of life for veterans and families affected by prostate cancer. Veterans, advocates, clinicians, and partner organizations are encouraged to engage in this collaborative effort to help build a stronger, more coordinated national response to the unique challenges veterans face.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is on a mission to improve and save lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, awareness, education, and support. Formerly known as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition, ZERO was founded in 1996 to stand up for people impacted by prostate cancer. Today, ZERO serves as the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, advancing a future where prostate cancer detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For nearly 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy, screenings, and partnerships, successfully unlocking funding toward breakthrough discoveries, treatments, and lifesaving access to care.

As the nation's #1 provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, ZERO has supported millions of people at-risk or diagnosed, and their families. As the voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus on breaking barriers to survival—by closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care—brings critical attention to those most likely to be impacted by this disease. Learn more at ZEROcancer.org

