Leading Women Joins Leading NOW

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Women, the world's premier consulting firm for bringing Gender Balance solutions to business, is pleased to announce it has joined Leading NOW, the global advisor to organizations seeking to change mindsets, behaviors, and cultures to be inclusive for all.

Leading NOW's affinity for research-based programming, content, and strategic solutions built on ground-breaking, DE&I expert led research, led to the merger.

"We are thrilled to be bringing all of Leading Women's world class intellectual property on women's leadership development and Gender Dynamics to Leading NOW." -- Gretchen Sussman, Chief Commercial Officer, Leading NOW

"We are thrilled to be bringing all of Leading Women's world class intellectual property on women's leadership development and Gender Dynamics to Leading NOW, and are excited to gain research and content around gender to broaden our knowledge base," said Gretchen Sussman, Chief Commercial Officer of Leading NOW. "In order to support Leading Women's growth, we are launching, under the Leading NOW umbrella, The Gender Dynamics Institute,

a research division that brings together the best thinking on the impact of gender in the workplace. We look forward to the leading-edge discoveries this research will bring to our combined solutions."

The Gender Dynamics Institute joins Leading NOW's Center for Diversity & Inclusion to bring together the world's greatest minds in diversity, equity and inclusion; to share insights, observations, and discoveries; provide guidance to existing Leading Women and Leading Forward solutions; and to recommend the creation of new solutions to help clients reach their inclusive talent & culture goals.

Kelly Lockwood Primus, CEO & President of Leading Women, says "We are excited to join an organization that is forward thinking, making a difference to elevate diversity representation at the executive level--and to gain the support of Leading NOW's diversity, equity & inclusion research leadership."

ABOUT LEADING NOW

Leading NOW is defining the future of inclusive leadership development for the 21st Century. As the epicenter of new knowledge and the pinnacle of transformative solutions, Leading NOW is the global advisor to organizations--changing mindsets, behaviors, and cultures to be inclusive for all. Leading NOW's research nucleus, The Gender Dynamics Institute and the Center for Diversity & Inclusion bring together the world's greatest minds in DE&I, to share insights, observations, and discoveries to provide guidance to existing Leading Women & Leading Forward solutions, and to recommend the creation of new experiential solutions to help clients reach their inclusive talent & culture goals. For more information, visit

ABOUT LEADING WOMEN

Leading Women, a division of Leading NOW, is shaping the future of workplace dynamics by advocating women's advancement and engaging male allies to bring gender balance to leadership. Our proprietary groundbreaking global research that identified "The Missing 33%™" revolutionized Women's Leadership Development. Combined with our Consulting Services and Gender Dynamics programs, we equip organizations for transformational workplace change. Our consultative and collaborative approach ensures that high-performing women are moving confidently and consistently through your leadership pipeline. For the past fifteen years, Leading Women's innovative solutions have transformed leadership teams at a variety of organizations across diverse industries—worldwide. For more information on our solutions and Conference Services offerings, visit www.LeadingWomen.biz . #WeCanHelp.

