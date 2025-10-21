LEADING WOMEN'S HEALTH BRAND O POSITIV HEALTH LAUNCHES NEW MANGO FLAVOR OF FLO WOMEN'S ENDOCRINE SUPERFOOD POWDER

The brand's innovative hormone balance powder expands its flavor lineup, continuing to redefine women's endocrine health support.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, maker of the nation's #1 vaginal probiotic1, announces the launch of a new Mango flavor of its FLO Women's Endocrine Superfood Powder.

O Positiv Mango FLO Powder

Initially introduced in December 2024, FLO Women's Endocrine Superfood Powder is a daily nutrient powder formulated specifically to support the female endocrine system—the network of glands and hormones that impact so many aspects of women's health, from managing stress, fatigue, unexplained weight gain, and unpredictable period . The new Mango flavor delivers the same powerful benefits as the original Strawberry Lemonade flavor, now with a fresh tropical twist.

"Since launching FLO Endocrine Superfood, we've seen incredible enthusiasm from women seeking an easy, enjoyable way to support their hormone health," said Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv Health. "We're excited to offer a new flavor so women can have more variety in their routine—the Mango brings a fun new flavor profile we think so many will love."

FLO Women's Endocrine Superfood combines targeted nutrients and adaptogens to help manage symptoms of hormonal imbalance, including weight gain, low energy, and stress*. Key ingredients include rhodiola and L-theanine, which supports a healthy stress response; artichoke leaf & DIM for liver and menstrual health; and iodine & B vitamins, which support healthy weight management and energy*. The formula is sugar-free, made from gluten-free ingredients, non-GMO, and just 10 calories per serving.

FLO Women's Endocrine Superfood Powder in Mango is available now at opositiv.com , and will be on Amazon.com on October 27th.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a brand dedicated to prioritizing women's health by offering effective products that address historically overlooked health issues, delivering results you can feel. As the #1 fastest growing brand in Target3, the brand's lineup includes solutions like the MENO Menopause Gummy , the #1 OB/GYN recommended menopause relief gummy1, as well as best-selling FLO PMS to help uncomfortable PMS symptoms and URO Vaginal Probiotic , #1 vaginal probiotic designed to combat vaginal odor. With more than 135K five-star reviews on both OPositiv.com and Amazon.com2, O Positiv is on a mission to challenge taboos and provide solutions for vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual, and menopausal health. To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works closely with the American Cancer Society and is the leading sponsor of their annual 5K walk in Santa Monica, California. Shop all O Positiv products at OPositiv.com and nationwide at Walmart, Target, and CVS. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 6/28/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 7/14/25 Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App AMZ, and TikTok Shop, all products, as of 7/1/25 Of significant FMCG brands, excludes brands with total dollar sales for the quarter less than $100; Circana IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 3/23/25 and IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 12/29/24

