O Positiv Health Adds Three New Products to Its Best-Selling MENO Line for Menopause-Related Heart, Eye & Brain Support

The science-backed formulas address the cardiovascular, visual, and cognitive changes that women often experience in peri- and postmenopause.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the women's health brand redefining care from PMS to menopause, today announced the launch of three new products within its best-selling MENO lineup: MENO Heart + Blood Pressure Support, MENO Eye Health, and MENO Brain Health + Memory Support. Each formula is designed to support the evolving health needs of peri- and postmenopausal women with clinically-studied ingredients and targeted benefits.†

Meno Suite

As women transition into perimenopause and menopause, shifting hormones can impact everything from cardiovascular function to cognition, vision, and metabolic health. O Positiv's newest innovations address these needs holistically—reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering effective, science-guided solutions for women at every stage of life.

MENO Heart + Blood Pressure Support

Designed to help women maintain heart health as hormones fluctuate*

Formulated with clinically-studied doses of CoQ10, for healthy circulation and flood blood, healthy blood pressure (already within a normal range), and cardiovascular function, as well as saffron, for healthy stress and weight management*

Also contains beets, olive, and pine bark extract for antioxidants and protection against oxidative stress*

"Many women don't realize that estrogen plays a role in heart function. As levels decline during perimenopause, supporting cardiovascular health becomes even more important. MENO Heart + Blood Pressure Support delivers a scientific blend of CoQ10, beets, and saffron to help nourish the heart, support blood flow, and promote healthy mood—without artificial hormones," says Dr. Roxanne Pero. OBGYN MD, FACOG, FACLM, IFMCP.

MENO Heart + Blood Pressure Support retails for $31.99 on OPositiv.com .

MENO Eye Health

Supports the visual and ocular needs of women experiencing age- and hormone-related changes*

Formulated with clinically-studied doses of lutein and zeaxanthin, key carotenoids that support healthy vision, and target occasional eye strain and fatigue*

Contains clinically-studied dose of bilberry extract, for healthy tear protection and protection against oxidative stress in the eye*

Also made with bilberry and vitamin A, for tired eye relief and for eye hydration*

"Dry eyes, eye fatigue, and changes in vision are common but often overlooked symptoms of aging. MENO Eye Health offers targeted daily support with carotenoids like zeaxanthin and lycopene to help nourish and protect the eyes—especially for women navigating hormone changes," says Dr. Roxanne Pero. OBGYN MD, FACOG, FACLM, IFMCP.

MENO Eye Health retails for $41.99 on OPositiv.com .

MENO Brain Health + Memory Support

Designed for women navigating brain fog and cognitive changes associated with peri- and postmenopause*

Formulated with clinically-studied doses of phosphatidylserine, for cognitive performance and healthy learning, and sage leaf extract for memory, concentration, and some menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes*

Also contains Huperzine A and creatine to support long-term brain heath*

"As a doctor, I've seen firsthand how menopause can impact brain function, from forgetfulness to difficulty focusing. MENO Brain Health is expertly formulated with science-backed ingredients to support concentration, memory, and energy—without caffeine or synthetic hormones. It's daily brain support, designed specifically for women," says Dr. Roxanne Pero. OBGYN MD, FACOG, FACLM, IFMCP.

MENO Brain Health + Memory Support retails for $41.99 on OPositiv.com.

"Menopause impacts almost every part of a woman's life—her body, her energy, her clarity, even how she feels day to day. Our goal with the MENO line has always been to make this transition feel more supported and more understood," said Brianna Bitton, Co-Founder of O Positiv Health. "These three new formulas expand that mission, addressing heart health, vision, and cognitive function with the care, research, and thoughtful formulation women deserve."

MENO Heart + Blood Pressure Support, MENO Eye Health, and MENO Brain Health + Memory Support are available now at OPositiv.com.

With clinically studied ingredients†, menopause-focused formulations, and O Positiv's commitment to women's health, these new additions continue to set the standard for modern menopausal support.*

For more information, visit www.opositiv.com .

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a brand dedicated to prioritizing women's health by offering effective products that address historically overlooked health issues, delivering results you can feel. As the #1 fastest growing brand in Target3, the brand's lineup includes solutions like the MENO Menopause Gummy , the #1 OB/GYN recommended menopause relief gummy1, as well as best-selling FLO PMS to help uncomfortable PMS symptoms and URO Vaginal Probiotic , #1 vaginal probiotic nationwide designed to combat vaginal odor4*. With more than 165K five-star reviews2, O Positiv is on a mission to challenge taboos and provide solutions for vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual, and menopausal health. To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv is a proud partner and sponsor for both the American Cancer Society and the Society for Women's Health Research . Shop all O Positiv products at OPositiv.com and nationwide at Walmart, Target, and CVS. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†All O Positiv formulations contain 1+ studied dose

Footnotes

Among US OB-GYNs in IQVIA ProVoice surveys of n=300 OB-GYNs Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App, TTS, and AMZ, all products, as of 10/2/25 Of significant FMCG brands, excludes brands with total dollar sales for the quarter less than $100; Circana IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 3/23/25 and IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 12/29/24 Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 9/27/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 11/10/25

