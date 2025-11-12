LEADING WOMEN'S HEALTH COMPANY O POSITIV FEATURED IN TIKTOK SHOP SUPER BRAND DAY

Trailblazing women's health brand celebrates milestone with exclusive discounts, a creator event, and out-of-home campaign

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv Health, the women's health brand on a mission to break taboos, has been selected to participate in TikTok Shop BFCM Super Brand Day, running November 13 - December 1, 2025. The event celebrates O Positiv's success on TikTok Shop and its vibrant community of women who've found real results through the brand's innovative health solutions.

As a trusted leader in women's health, O Positiv continues to deliver clinically backed, effective products that address historically overlooked concerns — from PMS and vaginal health to menopause and beyond. Through approachable education and empowering storytelling, O Positiv is redefining what open conversation about women's health looks like.

During TikTok Shop Super Brand Day, shoppers can enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 60% off across all O Positiv products — one of the brand's largest sales to date.

"We feel so grateful to have connected with and helped so many women through TikTok," said Brianna Bitton, co-founder of O Positiv. "And those women have in turn shared our products with their audiences, creating a loyal online community that we cherish. This moment allows us to celebrate what we have been able to build in partnership with TikTok Shop, and also to reach even more women with products and conversations that matter."

To celebrate, O Positiv will host an exclusive creator event at its Los Angeles headquarters, bringing together top TikTok Shop partners who have supported the brand's journey. The event will feature guest DJs, curated content booths, and surprise activations throughout the day. Additionally, O Positiv is amplifying the moment with a citywide out-of-home campaign in New York City, featuring billboards and wild postings across Manhattan.

TikTok Shop Super Brand Day spotlights leading brands through exclusive deals, live shopping events, and creator collaborations, offering a platform for deeper community engagement and discovery.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a brand dedicated to prioritizing women's health by offering effective products that address historically overlooked health issues, delivering results you can feel. As the #1 fastest growing brand in Target3, the brand's lineup includes solutions like the MENO Menopause Gummy , the #1 OB/GYN recommended menopause relief gummy1, as well as best-selling FLO PMS to help uncomfortable PMS symptoms and URO Vaginal Probiotic , #1 vaginal probiotic designed to combat vaginal odor. With more than 135K five-star reviews on both OPositiv.com and Amazon.com2, O Positiv is on a mission to challenge taboos and provide solutions for vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual, and menopausal health. To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works closely with the American Cancer Society and is the leading sponsor of their annual 5K walk in Santa Monica, California. Shop all O Positiv products at OPositiv.com and nationwide at Walmart, Target, and CVS. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 6/28/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 7/14/25 Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App AMZ, and TikTok Shop, all products, as of 7/1/25 Of significant FMCG brands, excludes brands with total dollar sales for the quarter less than $100; Circana IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 3/23/25 and IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 12/29/24

