O Positiv Health Introduces Metabolism + Probiotic to URO Line

A daily capsule designed to support healthy weight management, energy, and digestive health.*

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O Positiv, the women's health brand behind the #1 vaginal probiotic1, today announced the launch of URO Metabolism + Probiotic , a once-daily capsule formulated to support metabolism, healthy weight management, energy, and digestive health.*

URO Metabolism + Probiotic

Designed with a synergistic blend of science-backed ingredients, URO Metabolism + Probiotic combines metabolic support (Chromium, Vitamin B12, Caffeine) with a targeted probiotic blend—including B. lactis Fit™, Akkermansia, and L. gasseri—for gut and metabolic health. The formula provides benefits in the short term (such as energy) and over time (metabolic health, improved digestion, and reduced bloat).*

"With clinically-studied probiotics and metabolism-boosting ingredients like green coffee and chromium, this formula helps support energy, curb cravings, and promote healthy weight—without the crash or guesswork," says Doctor Dr. Roxanne Pero OBGYN MD, FACOG, FACLM, IFMCP.

Key ingredients in URO Metabolism + Probiotic include:

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate) – supports appetite regulation and healthy blood sugar levels*

– supports appetite regulation and healthy blood sugar levels* Vitamin B12 – helps convert food into energy and supports energy metabolism*

– helps convert food into energy and supports energy metabolism* Caffeine & Green Coffee Extract – supports healthy metabolism, weight management, boosts energy, and enhances focus*

– supports healthy metabolism, weight management, boosts energy, and enhances focus* Targeted Probiotic Blend (B. lactis Fit™, Akkermansia, L. gasseri) – supports healthy weight management, helps reduce bloat, supports a healthy gut lining, and promotes digestive health*

"Women are asking for products that help them feel energized, balanced, and supported throughout their busy lives," said Brianna Bitton, co-founder of O Positiv. "With URO Metabolism + Probiotic, we created a daily capsule that works with the body—supporting metabolism, gut health, and sustained energy—so women can feel their best, everyday."

URO Metabolism + Probiotic is now available direct-to-consumer at OPositiv.com , as well as on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and at Walmart nationwide.

For more information, visit www.opositiv.com .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Use in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise.

About O Positiv Health

O Positiv Health is a brand dedicated to prioritizing women's health by offering effective products that address historically overlooked health issues, delivering results you can feel. As the #1 fastest growing brand in Target4, the brand's lineup includes solutions like the MENO Menopause Gummy , the #1 OB/GYN recommended menopause relief gummy2, as well as best-selling FLO PMS to help uncomfortable PMS symptoms* and URO Vaginal Probiotic , #1 vaginal probiotic1 designed to combat vaginal odor*. With more than 135K five-star reviews on both OPositiv.com and Amazon.com3, O Positiv is on a mission to challenge taboos and provide solutions for vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual, and menopausal health. To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works closely with the American Cancer Society and is the leading sponsor of their annual 5K walk in Santa Monica, California. Shop all O Positiv Health products at OPositiv.com and nationwide at Walmart, Target, and CVS. Follow O Positiv on Instagram and TikTok at @opositiv.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Use in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise.

Footnotes

Byzzer Total FMCG Retail Sales 12 weeks ending 6/28/25 + Jungle Scout Amazon Sales for "Vaginal Probiotics" products last 30 days ending 7/14/25 Among US OB-GYNs in IQVIA ProVoice surveys of n=300 OB-GYNs Aggregated review count across opositiv.com, Shop App AMZ, and TikTok Shop, all products, as of 7/1/25 Of significant FMCG brands, excludes brands with total dollar sales for the quarter less than $100; Circana IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 3/23/25 and IRI Total Target Dollar Sales 12 weeks ending 12/29/24

SOURCE O Positiv Health