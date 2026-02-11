Leaf & Mineral™ Announces Placement in AlchePharma Naturals

The Quickly Growing Cleaning Brand Is Expanding Its Brick-and-Mortar Presence in the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf & Mineral™ is a brand that helps equip consumers with The Power of Clean Cleaning™. The detergent brand has become a leading source of science-driven cleaning solutions. Its sustainable formulas help tackle time-consuming household tasks like laundry and dishes. These are designed for highly effective cleaning through a combination of plant and mineral-based technology and ingredients. The result is a line of affordable, eco-friendly household cleaning solutions that are 77-100% biobased and enable high-performance cleaning.

This unique fusion of efficacy and sustainability has helped Leaf & Mineral gain traction quickly in North America. In 2025, the company made waves by announcing that it would be entering the U.S. marketplace. It launched a new website to support this expansion online. Now, its brick-and-mortar presence is quickly growing, too, including a recent placement in AlchePharma Naturals.

"We are excited to see how quickly our products are gaining momentum in the U.S. marketplace," said Leaf & Mineral CEO and President Rod Terry. "From day one, we have been a brand focused on top-tier cleaning performance with ingredients you can feel good about. Finding shelf space in a store like AlchePharma Naturals is a vote of confidence that we are succeeding in that mission."

AlchePharma is a chain of physical stores in Central California, located in Orcutt, Nipomo, and Buellton. The retailer is synonymous with reliable, innovative health solutions. Established in the early 90s, the health and wellness store chain has become a local hotspot for naturally-focused wellness research as well as high-quality supplements, skincare, and eco-friendly laundry and dish detergents, thanks in part to the new partnership with Leaf & Mineral.

"This is the beginning of a big year for us at Leaf & Mineral," said Terry. "AlchePharma is just one more step as we continue to bring safe, effective detergents to a growing audience of Americans looking for balanced cleaning solutions."

About Leaf & Mineral™

Leaf & Mineral™ was created by a team of cleaning-industry specialists, including a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, dedicated to redefining what "clean" means through fact-based science and proven results. Every formula is guided by research, data, and precision, blending the power of plants and minerals with advanced chemistry for real-world performance.

The brand was founded to address a clear gap in the marketplace: consumers want to do the right thing for the planet but are tired of "green products" that don't work. Leaf & Mineral bridges science and nature with biodegradable, non-toxic, performance-driven formulas that clean as powerfully as conventional products while remaining safe for people and the planet.

Leaf & Mineral delivers what modern consumers have been waiting for: The Power of Clean Cleaning™. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

