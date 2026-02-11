Leaf & Mineral™'s Detergents Shine in a Month Marked by Winter Skin Relief

Winter Skin Relief Day Is Traditionally Celebrated on January 8th, Marking a Time of Year Spent Fighting for Healthy Skin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many reasons skin gets dry in the winter months. Harsh soaps and cleaners are part of the issue, which is why Leaf & Mineral™ is marking the weeks following January 8th as a time to focus on sourcing skin-friendly cleaning solutions.

January 8th was Winter Skin Relief Day. The event is nearly a decade old and is a time to remember the importance of caring for skin. According to National Today , "National Winter Skin Relief Day brings awareness to our skin needs during this time and reminds us of the importance of properly caring for our skin. The day also reminds us to [...] give our skin the extra attention it typically needs during winter."

Things like cold weather, forced air, and similar factors dry out skin in the winter. Repeated washing is also a factor, and it's important for people to recognize that this doesn't just happen when hand washing after using the bathroom or right before a meal. It can also come from daily activities like washing the dishes with dish soap.

This is where Leaf & Mineral can help.

"'The Power of Clean Cleaning' isn't just a tagline – it's a promise," said Leaf & Mineral CEO and President Rod Terry. "It's a promise of detergents you can trust to be science-formulated, efficacy-proven, plant-based, and friendlier on the environment."

The executive emphasized the lack of products on the market that are able to effectively clean while also being eco-friendly and affordable .

"Our products," he explained, "are designed to get the job done without sacrificing your hands in the process. We deliver real cleaning power like a traditional powerhouse brand without so many chemicals. We've created unique formulations that combine plant and mineral-based technologies and ingredients. This science-based approach keeps our detergents gentle on the skin, safe for your environment, and effective on your dishes. It's a great way to care for your skin, your house, and your world in a season traditionally marked by dryness."

About Leaf & Mineral™

Leaf & Mineral™ was created by a team of cleaning-industry specialists, including a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, dedicated to redefining what "clean" means through fact-based science and proven results. Every formula is guided by research, data, and precision, blending the power of plants and minerals with advanced chemistry for real-world performance. The brand was founded to address a clear gap in the marketplace: consumers want to do the right thing for the planet but are tired of "green products" that don't work. Leaf & Mineral bridges science and nature with biodegradable, non-toxic, performance-driven formulas that clean as powerfully as conventional products while remaining safe for people and the planet. Leaf & Mineral delivers what modern consumers have been waiting for: The Power of Clean Cleaning™. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

