Leaf & Mineral™ Helps With Dry Skin When Cleaning in Cold Weather

Experts Are Projecting a Snowy Season With Spikes of Cold Weather. When Skin Begins to Dry Out From the Cold, Leaf & Mineral Has Skin-Friendly Cleaning Solutions.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025-2026 winter season could be marked by cold snaps and excessive snow. Leaf & Mineral™ dish and laundry cleaners offer skin-friendly performance that can keep homes clean and skin safe throughout the colder months of the year.

Arctic air, the polar vortex, and weather patterns from a potential La Niña winter are leading weather experts to predict an American winter marked by inconsistent and dramatic weather events. This could include bouts of above-average snow and blasts of below-average wind.

A potentially cold and snowy season could have a trickle-down effect that does more than amp up energy bills and make it hard to get to work in the morning. It could also dry out the skin. The American Academy of Dermatology points out that "due to the drop in temperature and lack of humidity, our skin can have a difficult time retaining moisture, leading to itchy, dry skin and cracked lips." Repetitive cleaning, especially with longer activities like doing the dishes, can exacerbate this issue.

One of the best ways to minimize and manage dry skin during the winter months is to use gentler products, including your soaps and detergents. Leaf & Mineral™ was developed as a way to access the Power of Clean Cleaning™ without compromising on key factors, including skin friendliness.

"Our products lead with science and support with nature," said Leaf & Mineral company President and CEO, Rod Terry. "We combine plant and mineral-based technologies and ingredients to unlock deep clean power that is still environmentally responsible and, critically in the winter, is gentle on your skin."

Leaf & Mineral's laundry and dish soaps are developed for real homes and everyday use. They were formulated by a team led by a PhD-level organic chemist to deliver high performance while using plant-based surfactants, essential minerals, and unscented and dermatologist-mindful fragrance blends that minimize wear and tear on the skin.

At the same time, Leaf & Mineral products can handle tough stains and food residues that traditional biodegradable products struggle to resolve. They work with hard water and are safe for septic systems. Each product is third-party tested to confirm claims and ensure efficacy — something that is often lacking in eco-friendly, plant-based products.

"We believe cleaning products can prioritize efficacy and impact at the same time," Terry said. "Our detergents are designed to deliver real results without hurting the environment or your skin in the process. When the winter weather arrives, we want you to know you can count on our soaps to be gentle on skin while still getting the job done."

Leaf & Mineral™ was created by a team of cleaning-industry specialists, including a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, dedicated to redefining what "clean" means through fact-based science and proven results. Every formula is guided by research, data, and precision, blending the power of plants and minerals with advanced chemistry for real-world performance.

The brand was founded to address a clear gap in the marketplace: consumers want to do the right thing for the planet but are tired of "green products" that don't work. Leaf & Mineral bridges science and nature with biodegradable, non-toxic, performance-driven formulas that clean as powerfully as conventional products while remaining safe for people and the planet.

Leaf & Mineral delivers what modern consumers have been waiting for: The Power of Clean Cleaning™. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

