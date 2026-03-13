Leaf & Mineral™ Announces Placement in Greens Nutrition

The Science-Driven "Clean Cleaning" Brand Is Expanding on the West Coast

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable cleaning continues to gain momentum among consumers. But many have become aware that sustainable doesn't necessarily mean effective. Leaf & Mineral™ has built a business model on delivering consumers laundry and dish detergents that protect the environment while also helping consumers actually clean their homes. Now, the company's presence in the US has grown once again through a West Coast placement in Greens Nutrition.

The health food store is located in Northern California near San Francisco. It offers a highly vetted selection of specialty wellness products to its health-conscious customer base. This includes herbs, spices, supplements, and eco-friendly detergents. This was a perfect fit for Leaf & Mineral's thoughtful, efficacy-focused formulas and plant and mineral-based technology and ingredients.

"We are not positioned as just another 'green' alternative," said Leaf & Mineral CEO and President Rod Terry. "Many products marketed as 'green' do not consistently deliver the performance consumers expect. That's why we've built our brand. It stands out because we stick to our sustainable standards while also emphasizing performance and cost. Our brand is the bridge between those three things: sustainability, efficacy, and affordability."

The combination has resonated with consumers across North America as they look for sustainable ways to manage time-consuming household tasks like laundry and the dishes. The company has quickly gained recognition since entering the US in 2025 and has added additional brick-and-mortar placements in recent months. This latest placement further reflects growing retail confidence in the brand's balanced approach. Greens Nutrition is a vote of confidence that the products are working, the message is spreading, and consumers are discovering that they don't have to compromise on efficacy to be eco-friendly.

About Leaf & Mineral

Leaf & Mineral is a brand of VIP Soap Products Ltd., founded in 1951 in Vancouver, BC. The 74-year-old company has long been recognized as a leader in developing high-performing cleaning products. Leaf & Mineral is the culmination of that history. Guided by a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, the new brand uses data-backed science and computerized precision to combine plant-based ingredients in innovative, rigorously tested formulations. The result is a full line of biodegradable, non-toxic laundry and dish products that deliver powerful performance on par with conventional leaders. Leaf & Mineral is bridging the gap between science and nature to deliver the Power of Clean Cleaning in every wash cycle. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

