Leaf & Mineral™ Report: Highlighting the Water and Time Savings of Dishwashers

Washing Dishes By Hand Can Be More Expensive and Environmentally Unfriendly Than a Dishwasher. Using the Right Detergent Increases the Sustainability Even Further.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study from the University of Michigan found there are pros and cons to hand washing dishes versus machine dishwashing. Two elements stood out in the comparison between "running tap" dishwashing and machine use: time and CO 2 emissions. The team at Leaf & Mineral™ emphasizes that there are other ways to improve a dishwasher's environmental impact, including using plant-based formulas designed to deliver powerful cleaning results that avoid the need to rewash dishes or rerun loads.

The study from UofM found that washing the dishes with running tap water was significantly less sustainable than using a machine. The difference in water use was substantial (3,420 gallons per year for manual washing and 1,630 for machine washing). However, the bigger takeaways revolved around time and emissions. Time equated to an average of five minutes per load with a machine as compared to 40 minutes per load with hand washing. In addition, the CO 2 emissions of washing by hand were 562 KG per year as opposed to 209 KG per year with a machine.

The team at the science-based cleaning brand Leaf & Mineral takes these points one step further. "These advantages are increased when you use a detergent that is both highly effective and made from clean ingredients," said CEO and President of Leaf & Mineral, Rod Terry. "We focus on powerful, science-backed formulas, while also leaning on plant-based ingredients and mineral technology."

Terry elaborated that it is this blend of powerful performance and sustainable formulation that gives Leaf & Mineral users an added edge in sustainability. "Too many products marketed as 'green' do not fully deliver," he said. "We have set an uncompromising standard around results and then used the latest research to bridge the gap between science and nature."

This fusion of science and nature gives consumers a dish detergent that is gentle on skin while maintaining a calculated efficiency against tough stains and grease. Cost is also part of the equation for Terry and his team. UofM's study found operating a dishwasher costs $2,600 over 10 years on average, while hand washing costs $1,560.

Leaf & Mineral has prioritized low price to help people lower the ongoing cost of both machine and hand washing. In a world that wants to pull them to extremes with every marketing message they meet, this approach empowers individuals to manage the financial pressures, time invested, and environmental impact of their household chores with a sense of peace, productivity, and balance.

About Leaf & Mineral

Leaf & Mineral is a brand of VIP Soap Products Ltd., founded in 1951 in Vancouver, BC. The 74-year-old company has long been recognized as a leader in developing high-performing cleaning products. Leaf & Mineral is the culmination of that history. Guided by a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, the new brand uses data-backed science and computerized precision to combine plant-based ingredients in innovative, rigorously tested formulations. The result is a full line of biodegradable, non-toxic laundry and dish products that deliver powerful performance on par with conventional leaders. Leaf & Mineral is bridging the gap between science and nature to deliver the Power of Clean Cleaning in every wash cycle. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

