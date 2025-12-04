Leaf & Mineral™ Is Helping Consumers Tackle the Most Time-Consuming Household Task

Laundry Is Traditionally the Most Time-Intensive Chore. The Holidays

Exacerbate the Issue. Leaf & Mineral Can Help.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans don't like doing the laundry. They haven't for a long time. The process of sorting, washing, drying, folding, and putting away clothes takes a lot of time. Making matters worse, the holidays tend to only make those piles of dirty laundry higher. Leaf & Mineral™ is equipping health-conscious Americans with the detergent they need to keep their laundry flowing without compromising on their principles.

Back in 2016, Maytag conducted a survey on how Americans spent their time on household tasks. The number one time-consuming item? Laundry. More than two out of five respondents (41%) put laundry as the biggest time waster. To make matters worse, a Maytag representative added, at the time, "We know that many [families] are busy, especially when holiday guests come and housework increases."

Fast forward to 2025, and Americans are still facing mountains of laundry every holiday season. Colder weather leads to bigger clothing items. Social holiday functions mean more changing of clothes. More guests mean bedding, towels, and other miscellaneous hosting items will need to be washed. This leads to more loads of laundry.

The last thing consumers want to do is undercut their copious laundry sessions with ineffective detergents. And yet, with many consumers opting for more eco-conscious options, that is often what happens. Enter Leaf & Mineral.

A North American provider of powerful, clean cleaning solutions, Leaf & Mineral is expanding its presence in the United States, just in time for the holiday season. The company specializes in creating highly effective cleaning formulas that combine plant and mineral-based technology and ingredients.

One of their flagship offerings is its Liquid Laundry Detergent. The product is made from six powerful biobased enzymes and minerals. It combines plant-based, biodegradable ingredients with scientific rigor, delivering safe, clean results that can simultaneously fight stubborn stains and odors in a single wash cycle and still be discharged into a septic or grey water system.

"People are looking for detergents that get the job done without using harsh chemicals or taking more than one cycle in the laundry machine," said Leaf & Mineral company President and CEO, Rod Terry. "We bridge the gap between performance and what's better for you and the environment — and we do it at a low price point. It's a win-win-win that will keep your laundry moving, even during the hectic months at the end of the year."

About Leaf & Mineral™

Leaf & Mineral™ was created by a team of cleaning-industry specialists, including a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, dedicated to redefining what "clean" means through fact-based science and proven results. Every formula is guided by research, data, and precision, blending the power of plants and minerals with advanced chemistry for real-world performance.

The brand was founded to address a clear gap in the marketplace: consumers want to do the right thing for the planet but are tired of "green products" that don't work. Leaf & Mineral bridges science and nature with biodegradable, non-toxic, performance-driven formulas that clean as powerfully as conventional products while remaining safe for people and the planet.

Leaf & Mineral delivers what modern consumers have been waiting for: The Power of Clean Cleaning™. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

