Leaf & Mineral™ Launches New Website Ahead of 2026 US Expansion

The Growing North American Sustainable, High-Performance Laundry and Dish Detergent Brand's Online Presence Sets the Stage for Rapid Growth in the World's Largest Health and Wellness Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand is growing in the eco-friendly cleaning products market (which grew by more than 8% from 2024 to 2025). The plant-based, high-performance cleaning brand Leaf & Mineral™ has benefited from that growth as it has expanded its US footprint in recent months. To close out the year, Leaf & Mineral™ has officially launched a new website to showcase its innovative products as well as its mission and values as it continues to forge new partnerships with brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers across the United States in 2026.

"The new site is a cornerstone element of our push to continue growing in 2026," explained Leaf & Mineral CEO and President Rod Terry. "We've spent years developing our unique approach to high-performance, sustainable cleaning products, and our new site demonstrates the transformational power of cleaning with Leaf & Mineral detergents. The Leaf & Mineral website provides education, product information, and a retailer locator for consumers, and offers a point of contact for wholesalers and retailers interested in partnership opportunities."

All of Leaf & Mineral's laundry and dish detergents have formulas developed by an in-house R&D team led by a PhD-level organic chemist. At the same time, they use plant and mineral-based technology and ingredients, ensuring that every ounce of cleaner is biodegradable, septic-safe, cruelty-free, and skin-friendly. This unique combination of science-first, efficacy-forward, sustainably-minded detergent development has turned heads across the North American landscape.

"People are looking for skin-safe, eco-friendly products that actually work," Terry said. "Our products represent a unique crossroads of plant-based performance where stewardship and potency are both prioritized. Our new site is the latest step in sharing Leaf & Mineral's belief in The Power of Clean Cleaning™ with informed, sustainably-minded shoppers in 2026 and beyond."

About Leaf & Mineral™

Leaf & Mineral™ was created by a team of cleaning-industry specialists, including a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, dedicated to redefining what "clean" means through fact-based science and proven results. Every formula is guided by research, data, and precision, blending the power of plants and minerals with advanced chemistry for real-world performance.

The brand was founded to address a clear gap in the marketplace: consumers want to do the right thing for the planet but are tired of "green products" that don't work. Leaf & Mineral bridges science and nature with biodegradable, non-toxic, performance-driven formulas that clean as powerfully as conventional products while remaining safe for people and the planet.

Leaf & Mineral delivers what modern consumers have been waiting for: The Power of Clean Cleaning™. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

