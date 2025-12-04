Leaf & Mineral™ Offers the Power of Clean Cleaning for the Dirty Dishes Holiday Spike

The North American Plant-Based Cleaner Delivers Traditional Cleaning Power Without the Unhealthy Chemical Ingredients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thanksgiving holiday comes with a lot of dishes. Those dirty plates, bowls, platters, and silverware stick around heading into the Christmas season, too. Consumers dread doing the dishes more than most chores around the holidays. Leaf & Mineral™ is helping consumers have everything they need to make the holiday dishes cleanup quick, effective, safe, and even good for your skin.

People don't like doing the dishes, especially when they have just finished a meal of turkey and mashed potatoes. Studies have found that over half (54%) of Americans dread the post-festive cleanups of November and December, and just under half (47%) single out the giant pile of dishes as the specific chore-related mountain they don't want to climb.

While there is no magic bullet to make dishes go away, it's important to streamline the dish cleaning process as much as possible. One common issue for health-conscious consumers is using ineffective cleaners in the name of a more eco-conscious lifestyle. Leaf & Mineral is changing that through its line of dish detergents.

"Many of the 'green' options on the market tend to fall short of what it says on the label," said Leaf & Mineral company President and CEO, Rod Terry. "Our products are designed to deliver real cleaning results through the fusion of science and nature."

Leaf & Mineral's current offerings focus on laundry and dishes (with further cleaning products in the pipeline). Each item represents a deliberate balance of plant and mineral-based technology and ingredients. The team at Leaf & Mineral has spent years studying and using Ph.D.-level research in organic chemistry to combine plant-based ingredients and essential minerals. Everything is backed by extensive testing, as well, to ensure a blend of high performance and genuine efficacy.

This has resulted in a line of products that are tough on stains and grease while also being gentle on the skin. They are effective, affordable, and natural. The North American brand seamlessly bridges the gap between science and nature, and it is expanding its presence in the US. That means more Americans will have access to its revolutionary products as they roll up their sleeves and start scrubbing this holiday season.

About Leaf & Mineral™

Leaf & Mineral™ was created by a team of cleaning-industry specialists, including a PhD-level researcher in organic chemistry, dedicated to redefining what "clean" means through fact-based science and proven results. Every formula is guided by research, data, and precision, blending the power of plants and minerals with advanced chemistry for real-world performance.

The brand was founded to address a clear gap in the marketplace: consumers want to do the right thing for the planet but are tired of "green products" that don't work. Leaf & Mineral bridges science and nature with biodegradable, non-toxic, performance-driven formulas that clean as powerfully as conventional products while remaining safe for people and the planet.

Leaf & Mineral delivers what modern consumers have been waiting for: The Power of Clean Cleaning™. Learn more at leafandmineral.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Kaes

Director of Marketing & Innovation

VIP Soap Products

M: 604.910.7012

[email protected]

SOURCE Leaf & Mineral