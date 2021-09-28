Leaf Home™ Adds Global Marketing Executive Monique Bonner to Board

HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, has announced that Monique Bonner has joined its board. Bonner brings over 25 years of marketing and operations experience, with a focus on leading go-to-market and digital transformations to drive growth and improve operational effectiveness. In addition to her place on the board, Bonner will be a member of the Nominating & ESG Committee.

Leaf Home has announced that Monique Bonner has joined its board. Bonner brings over 25 years of marketing and operations experience, with a focus on leading go-to-market and digital transformations to drive growth and improve operational effectiveness.

"Leaf Home has an extraordinary growth story that really isn't seen within the home space, and there is so much opportunity to explore the impact it has on people's lives," Bonner said. "I am a big believer in brands and companies that make a positive difference for individuals and society. Leaf Home has an incredible team and I look forward to working with them to extend the reach and impact of the brand."

Bonner is currently an Executive Advisor at Akamai, where she previously held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. During that time, she led the company's global corporate marketing and communications initiatives, including all facets of the Akamai brand, as well as the company's digital marketing strategy and go-to-market programs.

Prior to Akamai, Bonner spent 16 years at Dell Technologies in various roles, including sales, operations, strategy, and marketing, leading the company's first global brand strategy work and designing and developing its digital innovation roadmap for marketing.

In addition to her position at Leaf, Bonner is a board member for Agero, a digital driver assistance service provider. She is also a member of the board of 8x8, a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and API solutions where she is an Independent Director, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee, and a member of the Audit Committee.

"Leaf Home is excited to have Monique Bonner as a member of its Board," commented Tom Burger, Chairman. "Monique brings significant experience and success in marketing to consumers, and her insights and energy will be a great addition to the Leaf Home Board."

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Leaf Home

Related Links

http://www.leaffilter.com

