Leaf Home and Cleveland Browns Announce New Partnership and "Fan Cave" Giveaways

HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home, a leading national home improvement company with Ohio roots, today announced a partnership with the Cleveland Browns set to kick off on September 8 during the team's home opener. As one of the most passionate fanbases in the NFL, Leaf Home will reward loyal Browns fans with unique contests, giveaways, and brand experiences at this season's home games at Huntington Bank Field.

The partnership features free Browns' jerseys to new LeafFilter customers and the Missed Field Goal Filter Contest running at Huntington Bank Field throughout the 2024 NFL season. Each missed field goal from an opponent will give fans a chance to win a Browns fan cave worth $2,000 and a secondary winner receives a trip to see the Browns play at home, including airfare, tickets, and hotel accommodations.

This collaboration positions LeafFilter, the company's flagship brand, as the exclusive Official Gutter Guard of the Cleveland Browns and promotes other innovative home solutions in the Leaf Home product portfolio including water filtration, one-day bath remodels, safety and mobility features for homeowners.

"As a company proudly headquartered in Northeast Ohio, we are thrilled to partner with the Browns this NFL season," said Nina George, Chief Growth Officer at Leaf Home. "The NFL's immense viewership and the Browns' extensive fan base align perfectly with our national footprint. We're eager to leverage this opportunity to introduce Leaf Home's innovative home solutions to millions of passionate Browns fans across the country."

Leaf Home's partnership with the Browns will highlight a multi-channel campaign, with key components including:

Social media giveaways and exclusive Leaf Home offers

Dynamic digital scoreboard signage at home games

Illuminated LeafFilter branding during the Missed Field Goal Filter Contest

Co-branded promotion across the Browns' podcast, TV shows and other platforms

"With Week One of the 2024 season underway, we're thrilled to team up with Northeast Ohio-based LeafHome as the Official Gutter Guard of the Cleveland Browns," said Cleveland Browns Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Sean Othen. "Through this partnership, we're excited to elevate the gameday experience for our fans at Cleveland Browns Stadium through contests, giveaways and more exciting moments."

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home is a home improvement products and services company in North America with more than 260 locations, providing gutter protection (LeafFilter), home safety products, water purification, windows and doors, kitchen and bath, and more. Leaf Home focuses on enhancing the safety, enjoyment and comfort of homeowners and their families. Trusted by millions of homeowners across U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home and its products have earned numerous awards and recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and more. Leaf Home has been consistently named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc 5000 and recognized as a top employer nationally.

