Leaf Home Appoints Jason Lewinski as Chief Operating Officer and Chad Fenbert as Chief Commercial Officer

HUDSON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home, North America's leading direct-to-consumer home improvement company, has announced two key appointments to its leadership team. Jason Lewinski has been named Chief Operating Officer, and Chad Fenbert joins the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

Jason Lewinski, Chief Operating Officer and Chad Fenbert, Chief Commercial Officer.

In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Lewinski will lead enterprise-wide operations across installation, service, procurement, and product development to support the post-merger integration of Leaf Home and Erie Home. He most recently held the role of Executive Vice President of Operations following the merger, leading the alignment of teams, operational priorities, and capabilities across the combined organization.

Prior to that, Lewinski was Chief Operating Officer of Erie Home, where he played a key role in expanding the roofing and basement businesses while elevating the customer experience and strengthening collaboration across teams. His background also includes leadership positions at Trivium Packaging and Owens Corning.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Chad Fenbert will oversee Leaf Home's event and retail channels, leading commercial efforts focused on expanding the company's reach, strengthening retail partnerships, and driving meaningful engagement with homeowners across key markets. He most recently served as Vice President of Sales at USG Corporation, a leading manufacturer of building materials and the maker of the Sheetrock® brand. Prior to USG, he spent nearly three decades at Owens Corning, progressing from sales and marketing leadership roles to General Manager.

"These appointments further strengthen our executive team as we unite the capabilities of Leaf Home and Erie Home," said Jenilee Common, Chief Executive Officer of Leaf Home. "This leadership positions us to grow with clarity and purpose while continuing to deliver high-quality solutions for homeowners across North America."

The leadership additions build on Leaf Home's expanded executive team following the acquisition of Erie Home, which broadened the company's residential service offerings and geographic footprint.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is North America's largest residential home services company, offering LeafFilter gutter protection, Erie Home premium roofing, water filtration, bath remodels, stair lifts, garage flooring, and basement waterproofing solutions. In 2025, Leaf Home acquired Erie Home, one of the nation's largest and fastest growing roofing and basement waterproofing providers. Together, they serve homeowners from the foundation to the roofline through a complementary range of services available nationwide. Trusted by millions of homeowners, Leaf Home has earned recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House, and others. Learn more at LeafHome.com.

SOURCE Leaf Home