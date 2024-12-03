Leaf Home™ Appoints Rocco Mango Chief Executive Officer and Rex Tibbens Executive Chairman of the Board

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home improvement products and solutions, announced today that its Board has appointed Rocco Mango Chief Executive Officer of the Company. An experienced executive with a proven ability to create value, Mango has served as Interim CEO at Leaf Home since April 2024. During that time, he strengthened the Company's operational rigor, drove deeper collaboration and effectiveness across the product verticals, and enhanced the Company's strategic growth plan.

Rocco Mango, CEO of Leaf Home Rex Tibbens, Executive Chairman of Leaf Home

Leaf Home and its brands have been included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the nation for more than a decade. The Company has grown organically and has made investments that will continue to allow the business to diversify and scale.

"Leaf Home is uniquely positioned to redefine the direct-to-consumer home improvement market due to our scale, differentiated product offerings, end-to-end customer service and committed team members," Mango said. "I look forward to driving innovation in all facets of the business to deliver even more value to our customers ensuring they can protect and improve their most valuable asset: their home. Leaf Home is truly powered by our people, and I'm thrilled to continue to invest in the growth and development of our 4,000+ employees across North America, making Leaf Home an employer of choice."

An accomplished C-suite leader, Mango most recently served as Leaf Home's Chief Operating Officer from 2019 until his role as Interim CEO. Prior to Leaf Home, Mango served as the President & Chief Operating Officer of Performance Health. After its successful sale to Patterson Medical, he transitioned to Chief Product & Innovation Officer and played an instrumental role in the Company's post-acquisition integration.

Earlier in his career, Mango spent over 15 years at Lubrizol Inc. as VP & General Manager of their Engineering Polymers division.

"We appointed Rocco as Interim CEO because we had the utmost confidence in his ability to maintain Leaf Home's growth trajectory and further advance the Company's winning culture," said Tom Burger, Board member of Leaf Home and Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Gridiron Capital. "Rocco's strong performance over the past seven months and deep understanding of the direct-to-consumer home improvement market makes it clear he is the right choice to take Leaf Home to the next level. We look forward to working with him as he executes on the Company's growth plan and further expands the Leaf Home business."

Concurrently Leaf Home announced that Rex Tibbens has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company. In this role, Tibbens will provide perspective as another experienced leader, while also providing active strategic guidance across key areas, including growth initiatives, marketing performance, technology efficiency, cost and pricing optimization, and investor relations.

Tom Burger will step down as Chairman of the Board but will remain on the Board along with all other members of the Board in actively supporting Leaf Home.

Tibbens has extensive leadership experience over his career most recently serving as the CEO of Frontdoor, responsible for spinning the company out from ServiceMaster into a standalone publicly traded company. Prior to Frontdoor, Tibbens was the Chief Operating Officer at Lyft leading the business to over 10x in ride volume amidst heavy competitive pressure. Tibbens spent four years at Amazon as the Company's VP Global Kindle Services and VP North America Logistics & Innovation where he was responsible for creating the delivery strategy and implementation of Prime Now, which allows Amazon to deliver to customers in as little as one hour. Tibbens spent over ten years at Dell in a variety of technical leadership positions culminating in his role of Executive Director, Global Services. Tibbens currently sits on multiple Boards including Case Western Reserve University in the Cleveland area.

"As we embark on this exciting journey, we remain committed to the vision and values of Leaf Home which has propelled the business growth and profitability of the business. Due to its scale, talented team and continued strong financial results, Leaf Home is well positioned to drive innovation, foster growth, and create lasting impact in the direct-to-consumer home improvement industry. I am excited about the opportunities ahead and confident in our team's ability to offer more products and services to our satisfied and new customers," Tibbens said.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over a million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Leaf Home Solutions