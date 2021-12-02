Leaf Home™ Ends 2021 Strong with Two New Office Openings

The company closes 2021 with a total of 47 new offices across three of its brands—LeafFilter Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Water Solutions, and Leaf Home Safety Solutions™—as well as four acquisitions through its brand Leaf Home Enhancements™. Now 150 offices strong, Leaf Home will continue expanding its footprint in the home services industry and its overall growth trajectory.

"We're proud of our teams for their hard work delighting our customers, supporting new markets, new brands, and adding locations to better serve homeowners," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "This has been our biggest year for location growth, both organically and through acquisitions, and we're looking forward to all we will accomplish together in 2022."

LeafFilter Adds St. Petersburg Office

LeafFilter, the largest gutter protection company in North America, has expanded its services in Florida with its 119th location in St. Petersburg. The additional office will assist the Tampa location, allowing for an expanded team and expedited installations within the region.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water. See if LeafFilter serves your neighborhood in the U.S. or Canada, and schedule a free estimate today.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Expands to Michigan

Leaf Home Water Solutions has announced growth plans with its newest location in Detroit, Michigan. This office is its first in the state, which has made headlines in recent years due to water quality. The brand is looking forward to providing cleaner, safer water to those in and around the Motor City.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free cutting-edge digital water tests. The product line tackles city and well water's unique demands, with a team of industry experts and an intense dedication to customer service. To schedule a free water test for your home, visit the Leaf Home Water Solutions website.

