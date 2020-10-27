Leaf Home Enhancements Welcomes Matt Barresi As New President

Barresi brings more than a quarter century of leadership experience and brand-building expertise. Prior to joining the LHS team, Barresi served as CEO of G3 Marketing, an experiential and content company that serves Fortune 500 Brands. Previously he spent over 20 years at Procter & Gamble including more than a decade at the Vice President level, leading many of P&G's largest brands across North America and Europe. A strong strategic thinker, Barresi is inspired by data-driven results. Barresi, a native of Michigan, has the expertise and drive to further refine the young and evolving LHE brand.

"I love being part of something that creates tremendous opportunity for others," says Barresi. "Leaf is a big, fast-growing company that's both creating career opportunities and leaving consumers with peace of mind and the ability to truly enjoy the home. The latter is important at any time, but especially in the current environment, to remind people of the most important things — friends, family, and home — is an essential aspect of the customer experience"

Barresi adds that growth is his primary focus in this new position, as both he and LHE strive to serve and delight more consumers by providing amazing products and exceptional end-to-end service.

"Matt has already proven to be an excellent addition to our team," remarks Jeff Beck, CEO of Leaf Home Solutions. "We are excited to see what the future holds for both Matt and Leaf Home Enhancements."

Leaf Home Enhancements, a new vertical of Leaf Home Solutions, launched in 2020. Its sister brands, LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, also provide life-enhancing home solutions that make dwellings both safer and more maintenance free.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is an industry leading direct-to-consumer business, providing patented and high-value solutions that enhance the safety of the homeowner, and preserve and enhance the value of the home. Our solutions, LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, increase the comfort and ease of living in your home while decreasing the burden and risk of maintaining it. Leaf Home Solutions serves customers throughout the US and Canada from 95 direct customer service delivery centers. Our deep understanding of our significant and growing customer base is underpinned by direct, personal engagement with our customers in their homes, and sophisticated, data-driven and multi-channel customer identification capabilities. Our highly trained field sales and service colleagues directly engage with our customers at their homes, resulting in industry leading, direct and honest customer service and satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.leafhomesolutions.com

