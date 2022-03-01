Leaf Home™ Expands Gutter, Safety Services Through Six New Locations

Serving customers across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home delivers innovative, quality products for those looking to make upgrades inside and outside the home. With over 150 locations, the company's experienced, local specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through a variety of solutions, including gutter protection, bathroom safety upgrades, stairlifts, cabinet refacing, window and door replacement, and more.

"We're excited to expand across these four states, providing customers with more ways to enjoy the homes they live in," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "Our strategic growth is always focused on how we can better serve homeowners in both our existing and new markets."

LeafFilter Grows Across Three States

As the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry, LeafFilter added five new locations in February, bringing its total count to 127 offices across North America. By adding Amarillo, Texas; Midland, Texas; Montgomery, Alabama; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Port Saint Lucie, Florida, the company can eliminate the hassle of gutter cleaning and protect the homes of future customers from the damage of clogged gutters.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water. See if LeafFilter serves your neighborhood in the U.S. or Canada, and schedule a free estimate today.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions Expands to Orlando

Leaf Home Safety Solutions, which enables homeowners to access every room and level of their homes with ease and confidence, has opened its third Florida office in Orlando. Its team of experts looks forward to giving homeowners access and control of their living space.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for stressful, full-scale renovation. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months. Visit the website and schedule a free estimate to learn more and see if Leaf Home Safety Solutions serves your neighborhood.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

