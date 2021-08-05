Leaf Home™ Expands its Safety Business in Atlanta, Georgia

"As we move into the Atlanta market, we'll continue our focus on providing high-accessibility solutions that improve both mobility and independence in the home," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home. "We want our customers to know that they're in good hands locally while being backed by a trusted, national company."

Leaf Home Safety Solutions enables homeowners to access every room and level of their home with ease and confidence. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.

To learn more and see if Leaf Home Safety Solutions serves your neighborhood, visit the website and schedule a free estimate.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

