Leaf Home™ Grows its Safety Business in Kansas City, Missouri

"Our team is grateful for the opportunity to expand our reach in Missouri," said Jeff Collignon, President of Leaf Home Safety Solutions. "We're looking forward to helping homeowners in the greater Kansas City area achieve or maintain independence and peace of mind in their homes."

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for a stressful, full-scale renovation. The company strives to enable homeowners to access every room and level of their home with ease and confidence. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.

To learn more and see if Leaf Home Safety Solutions serves your neighborhood, visit the website and schedule a free estimate.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Leaf Home

