Leaf Home™ Hires Robert Psaropoulos as Chief Legal Officer

In this newly created role, Psaropoulos will oversee all aspects of legal affairs for the company and its four brands, including corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, litigation management, employment, contracts and negotiations, compliance, risk mitigation, and other general business legal issues.

Prior to joining Leaf Home in August, Psaropoulos served in various roles over his 15 years within Eaton Corporation, most recently as Senior Vice President & General Counsel of the company's global operations, where he had a history of recruiting and developing high-performing, diverse teams. He has also held the role of Equity Partner at Benesch Law, where he served on the firm's recruitment committee, and as a Judicial Clerk with the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Leaf Home, whose energy and drive is felt the moment you walk through the door," said Psaropoulos. "The company and its innovative business model are unmatched, and I'm looking forward to building a dynamic legal function for the organization, partnering with leadership in achieving our strategic growth and success targets."

Psaropoulos holds a Juris Doctor degree from Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, an MBA from John Carroll University, and a bachelor's degree in Economics from Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business. He is a dedicated member in both professional and community associations, currently serving as an officer with the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association and a Trustee for the organization's charitable trust. In the past, he served as a national officer of the Federal Bar Association, a national advisory board member of the Cleveland State University Center for Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection, and as a Trustee for a non-profit organization, Youth Challenge.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Leaf Home

Related Links

http://www.leaffilter.com

