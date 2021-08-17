Leaf Home™ Honored on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
The company jumped 85 spots this year to No. 1013
Aug 17, 2021, 09:00 ET
HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, has been ranked No. 1,013 on Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. This is the tenth year that Leaf Home and its brands have been featured on the list— in 2020, the company's founding brand, LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, was ranked 1,098 overall.
"This is one of the most sought-after lists to be included in, and we're humbled that we've had the opportunity to place for the past 10 years," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home. "Our team is extremely proud of our growth since 2017—it's been a great opportunity to add more solutions to our business that can help our customers maintain their peace of mind in so many ways. I can't wait to see what the next year brings us."
Since 2017, the company has grown from 44 LeafFilter offices to creating its parent company, Leaf Home, and diversifying with the addition of three brands: Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. Through office openings and recent acquisitions, Leaf Home now operates more than 130 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
To learn more about Leaf Home and its brands, visit www.leafhome.com.
About Leaf Home
Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.
