Leaf Home™ Named a Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2022 Award Winner by Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer

HUDSON, Ohio, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This win is the eighth time the company has been featured on the list, which is based solely on anonymous employee feedback and measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

Headquartered in Hudson, Ohio, with over 175 locations across North America, the company is inspired by its more than 3,300 employees and aims to provide a welcoming atmosphere where its team can thrive. Most recently, the company introduced updates to its benefits and 401(k) and continues to grow its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts throughout the organization.

"Our team and culture are the biggest part of who we are as a business, and it's important for us to never lose sight of that as we continue to grow and scale," said Sean Loboda, Chief Human Resources Officer at Leaf Home. "We use every piece of employee feedback as a learning opportunity to level up our efforts and be one of the best workplaces in the Northeast Ohio community and beyond."

Visit our careers page to learn about job openings and how to join Leaf Home's growing team.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: [email protected]

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Leaf Home