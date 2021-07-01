Leaf Home™ Opens Two New Offices for Water, Safety Brands

"As we head into the third quarter of this year, we continue to be strategic on where we expand across North America," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home. "I'm looking forward to these new markets and witnessing how our brands thrive throughout the rest of 2021."

Leaf Home Safety Solutions Adds St. Louis Location

Leaf Home Safety Solutions, which enables homeowners to access every room and level of their home with ease and confidence, now calls the "Gateway to the West," its latest home. The St. Louis office location, its eleventh in the nation, also marks the first for the brand west of the Mississippi River.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for a stressful, full-scale renovation. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months. To learn more and see if Leaf Home Safety Solutions serves your neighborhood, visit the website and schedule a free estimate.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Opens in Cincinnati

On a mission to support family wellness through healthy, purified water, Leaf Home Water Solutions has completed its growth to the three largest Ohio metropolitans with its latest office in Cincinnati. This is its sixth location overall, with offices also throughout Florida and more planned across additional states this year.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free cutting-edge digital water tests. The product line tackles both city and well water's unique demands, with a team of industry experts with an intense dedication to customer service. To schedule a free water test for your home, visit the Leaf Home Water Solutions website.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is North America's leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

