Leaf Home Solution™ Completes Fifth Acquisition with Quillen Brothers, Inc.

Living under its Leaf Home Enhancements™ subsidiary, this is the fifth direct-to-consumer business Leaf Home Solutions has acquired in the last year. In addition to its five Leaf Home Enhancements offices, the company currently operates more than 130 locations across North America through LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, and Leaf Home Water Solutions™. In 2020, the company earned $1.1 billion in revenue.

Quillen Brothers, Inc. is a veteran-owned window and door replacement company based in Bryan, Ohio, serving homeowners throughout Northwest Ohio, Northeast Indiana, and across southern Michigan. The A+ rated Better Business Bureau accredited company is owned and operated by Bob Quillen and his two sons, who pride themselves in going above and beyond to provide customers with exceptional service and quality products for more than 20 years.

"The mix of craftsmanship and homegrown customer service that Quillen Brothers offers their customers makes them the perfect addition to the Leaf Home Solutions family," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President at Leaf Home Solutions. "We're excited to continue to grow the business within LHS and look forward to bringing new opportunities to their incredible team through a smooth transition."

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Leaf Home Solutions. Their core beliefs align with ours, and they're positioned to help us go to the next level," said Bob Quillen, President, Quillen Brothers. "They are light years ahead of us on the IT and technology side and have been proven to have the path blazed for scalability. Wanting to provide a secure future for our customers and employees, I feel Leaf has opened the door to unlimited possibilities."

Leaf Home Solutions continues expanding its footprint in the home services industry and its overall growth trajectory through this acquisition. Angle Advisors acted as financial advisor to Quillen Brothers, Inc.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

