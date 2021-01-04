Leaf Home Solutions Announces Launch Of Leaf Home Water Solutions

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- January of 2021 is an exciting time for Leaf Home Solutions, as the Ohio-based home improvement giant is starting off the new year strong by launching a new company: Leaf Home Water Solutions (LHWS). This new vertical will offer water filtration systems to homeowners in Orlando, Florida, with plans to expand nationwide in the future.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing their tap water with cutting-edge digital water tests, a process that is provided free of charge. The LHWS product line is diverse enough to tackle the unique demands of both city water and well water, and its team is built of industry experts with an intense dedication to customer service.

Each system is backed by a warranty and workmanship guarantee, and easy-to-use technology makes maintenance a breeze. This new vertical in the Leaf Home Solutions family of brands is an exciting development for homeowners, as water scale buildup is a common and costly problem found throughout the United States. Plus, water systems from LHWS provide crisp and refreshing filtered water that's perfect for cooking, drinking, bathing, and washing.

"We are excited to open our very first location in Orlando and provide Floridians with the highest quality water solutions, which we've paired with outstanding warranties and the best service team in the industry," says Tony Friesl, President of LHWS. "Water is a building block of life, and our solutions ensure your household is getting the cleanest, most refreshing filtered water right from the tap."

Friesl brings to the table decades of experience in the water filtration industry, and he exhibits a strong dedication to communication and customer satisfaction. Under his leadership, LHWS has embraced a White Glove Installation Standard that imbues customers with satisfaction. The new brand fits perfectly within Leaf Home Solutions' existing product lines offered by sister brands LeafFilter Gutter Protection and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, as the new vertical's offerings strive to make homes a safer place for families to thrive.

"This is a truly exciting time for Leaf Home Solutions," explains CEO Jeff Beck. "Since the founding of the very first LeafFilter office in 2005, our employees have felt an intense dedication to our mission of protecting homes and the families that live in them. As the effects of hard water can lead to inconveniences as mundane as dry, brittle hair and to problems as big as failing appliances, we are proud to present a solution that improves the very building block of life; water.

"This new venture is providing game-changing innovation that helps people thrive by giving them access to clean, high-quality water at a price that won't break the bank."

Leaf Home Water Solutions is now open and is serving customers in and around Orlando, Florida. To learn more about the brand or to schedule your own free water test, visit LeafHomeWaterSolutions.com .

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services and talent management, combined with our action-oriented culture fueled by our "today-not-tomorrow" mantra, are our major sources of competitive advantage and continue to underpin our rapid growth.

