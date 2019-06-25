Leaf Home Solutions Appoints Christopher Nagel as Chief Financial Officer

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Chris to our ever-growing team," said CEO Jeff Beck. "As our businesses continue to scale rapidly, I am confident in Chris' abilities to elevate our company, pioneer financial planning and risk management, and identify opportunities where we can deliver greater value for our customers, investors and stakeholders."

In support of newly appointed Nagel, Larry Napolitan, who has been CFO since 2016, will remain at Leaf Home Solutions under the newly created position of Vice President of Finance. He will continue to support the Company's financial operations, overseeing all accounting, transactions and reporting. Napolitan will work closely with Nagel and Leaf Home Solutions' executive team with planning, compliance and managing financial relationships. CEO Jeff Beck stated, "Larry has been instrumental in helping us achieve the profitable rapid growth that Leaf Home Solutions has seen over the last three and a half years. He will continue to be an integral part of our executive team."

"During our thoughtful search process, Chris' accomplished financial background stood out against his peers," former CFO Larry Napolitan said. "I am confident that Chris will fit seamlessly into our growing team and I look forward to working with him to continue to guide Leaf Home Solutions' financial growth."

"I am thrilled to join Leaf Home Solutions' dynamic team and help lead the Company through this exciting phase of growth," said Nagel. "Leaf Home Solutions continues to grow at a tremendous pace and I look forward to advancing the Company's mission of enhancing the safety, mobility and independence of homeowners throughout North America."

Leaf Home Solutions is the corporate parent of two patented solutions subsidiaries: LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions. LeafFilter, the largest gutter protection solutions company in the world, provides industry-leading micro mesh gutter guards backed by a lifetime warranty and clog-free guarantee. Leaf Home Safety Solutions creates safe and stylish environments through in-home accessibility solutions, including stair lifts and tub-to-shower conversions.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is an industry leading direct-to-consumer business, providing patented and high-value solutions that enhance the safety of the homeowner, and preserve and enhance the value of the home. Our solutions, LeafFilter and Leaf Home Safety Solutions, increase the comfort and ease of living in your home, while decreasing the burden and risk of maintaining it. Leaf Home Solutions serves customers throughout the U.S. and Canada from 64 direct customer service delivery centers. Our deep understanding of our significant and growing customer base is underpinned by direct, personal engagement with our customers in their homes, and sophisticated, data-driven and multi-channel customer identification capabilities. Our highly trained field sales and service colleagues directly engage with our customers at their homes, resulting in industry leading, direct and honest customer service and satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.leafhomesolutions.com.

