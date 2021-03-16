Leaf Home Solutions™ Climbs the Ranks on Inc. Magazine's List of the Midwest's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

HUDSON, Ohio, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Leaf Home Solutions™ is ranked No.61 on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Based in Northeast Ohio, Leaf Home Solutions has over 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada through its four brands: LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™.

Jumping 28 spots from the 2020 list, Leaf Home Solutions is the leading provider of direct-to-consumer home products — including gutter protection, windows, water filtration, stair lifts, low-entry walk-in tubs, and walk-in showers — with the goal of delivering a superior end-to-end experience for homeowners.

"It's a privilege to have once again made the Inc. 5000 Midwest Series, and even more exciting to see our company climb the ranks on the list," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "We look forward to continuing our growth across North America, expanding on our mission to be a trusted partner in providing homeowners safety, enjoyment, convenience, and peace of mind."

Leaf Home Solutions is honored to rank within the Midwest and is humbled to join the succession of the greatest minds the region has to offer. The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/midwest.

