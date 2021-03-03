Leaf Home Solutions™ Completes Acquisition of Storm Tight Windows of Texas

Living under its Leaf Home Enhancements ™ subsidiary, this is Leaf Home Solutions' fourth acquisition within the past year. The company previously announced three additions in February: Thiel's Home Solutions, Storm Tight Windows out of Florida, and Miracle Windows & Showers. All companies maintain current operations, continuing to offer high-quality products and customer-focused service.

Storm Tight Windows of Texas is the #1 impact window and door company in Texas, thanks to its durable products and exceptional services. Since 2004, the company has been dedicated to making local homes more beautiful, valuable, and energy-efficient as a leading provider in the greater Houston area. To date, Storm Tight Windows of Texas has sold and installed over one million windows, none of which have failed during a tropical storm or hurricane.

"We're thrilled to have this new addition to our Leaf Home Solutions team, especially a company that has already accomplished so much within Texas," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "Storm Tight Windows of Texas has earned the trust and respect of thousands of customers, and we're looking forward to helping them continue their exceptional service and growth."

Through this acquisition, Leaf Home Solutions continues the goal of expanding its footprint in the home solutions industry and its overall growth trajectory. In 2020, the company earned $1.1 billion in revenue.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

Learn more about Leaf Home Solutions at www.leafhomesolutions.com.

