Leaf Home Solutions™ Opens Eight New Offices Across Brand Portfolio

"As we venture into these exciting new markets, our overall goal remains the same," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "We will continue to grow the company footprint of our whole-home solutions while helping as many customers as possible find comfort and value within their homes."

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Surpasses 100 Offices

As the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry and the LHS tentpole brand, LeafFilter Gutter Protection will be adding six new offices this month, bringing its total count to 103 locations throughout the United States and Canada. The new cities include Fayetteville, Arkansas; Savannah, Georgia; Shreveport, Louisiana; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Waco, Texas; and Norfolk, Virginia.

LeafFilter Gutter Protection empowers homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water. See if LeafFilter serves your neighborhood and schedule a free estimate today.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions Adds Second North Carolina Office

Following its latest office opening in Charlotte last month, Leaf Home Safety Solutions, which enables homeowners to access every room and level of their home with ease and confidence, is adding a second North Carolina office in the Raleigh area and tenth in the nation.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for a stressful, full-scale renovation. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months. To learn more and see if Leaf Home Safety Solutions serves your neighborhood, visit their website and schedule a free estimate.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Expands in Florida

Launched in January of this year with an inaugural location in Orlando, Leaf Home Water Solutions is expanding its Florida presence with a second opening in Tampa.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free cutting-edge digital water tests. The product line tackles both city and well water's unique demands, with a team of industry experts with an intense dedication to customer service. To schedule a free water test for your home, visit the Leaf Home Water Solutions website.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

For more information, contact: [email protected].

SOURCE Leaf Home Solutions

