Leaf Home Solutions™ Opens Six New Offices, Expands Water Business to Midwest

LeafFilter Climbs to 117 North American Locations

LeafFilter, the largest gutter protection company in North America, now offers 117 locations spanning the U.S. and Canada. With new offices this month in Edmonton, Alberta; South San Jose, California; Wichita, Kansas; St. Charles, Minnesota; and Everett, Washington, the company is looking forward to offering the best gutter protection on the market to ensure customer homes are safely protected.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection empowers homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water. See if LeafFilter serves your neighborhood in the U.S. or Canada and schedule a free estimate today.

Leaf Home Water Solutions' Fifth Office Lands in Cleveland

After expanding in Florida with its first four offices, Leaf Home Water Solutions is excited to announce growth plans with its new location in Cleveland, Ohio. Since its launch in January of this year, the brand has excelled within the water filtration market and is looking forward to making waves near the shores of Lake Erie with cleaner, safer water.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free cutting-edge digital water tests. The product line tackles both city and well water's unique demands, with a team of industry experts with an intense dedication to customer service. To schedule a free water test for your home, visit the Leaf Home Water Solutions website.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

